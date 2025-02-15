Islamic Society Of Greater Lafayette
Taste of Ramadan
5074 E 550 S
Lafayette, IN 47909, USA
General Admission (17+)
$35
Each ticket allows you to bring one non-Muslim friend along. The event cannot host children under 12.
Youth ticket 12-17
$20
The event cannot host children under 12. Children below 16 must accompany their parents.
Purdue Student ticket
$25
Each ticket allows you to bring one non-Muslim friend along. The event cannot host children under 12.
Free Non-Muslim ticket (16+)
free
The event cannot host children under 12. This event is free – we’d love to have you!
