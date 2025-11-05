Taste of Rope 12/12

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About this event
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General Entry for Vetted Members if purchased after 10p the night BEFORE the event.
MUST BE A PLATINUM MEMBER TO PURCHASE
General Entry for One Platinum Member. Platinum Members can purchase up to 2 of these tickets, giving one to their plus one attendee. **If you purchase this ticket (or multiples) and are not a Platinum member, the money will be refunded to you and you will need to purchase the appropriate ticket type.
VIP Experience ~ For the Length of a Specified Event
*This queen bed is located inside the house, off the kitchen and will have screens for a semi private space.
Benefits Include:
$150/Couple or Single +1
Includes Entry Fee for 2 Individuals
Front Row Assigned Parking
Semi Private & Reserved Cabana
Private Storage Space for the Night
Reusable Plastic Wine Glasses For Use (not to keep)
Snacks & Soda for Two
Ice Bucket For Use (not to keep) & Water Bottles for Two
2 Hand & 2 Bath Towels, Upon Request (not to keep)
Small Gift Bag
Access to VIP & Platinum Only Restroom.
It comes with a body pillow & blanket. Feel free to bring whatever supplies or extras you prefer to improve your experience.
VIP Experience ~ For the Length of a Specified Event
*This queen bed is located inside the house, near the sex swing and has no privacy.
Benefits Include:
$150/Couple or Single +1
Includes Entry Fee for 2 Individuals
Front Row Assigned Parking
Semi Private & Reserved Cabana
Private Storage Space for the Night
Reusable Plastic Wine Glasses For Use (not to keep)
Snacks & Soda for Two
Ice Bucket For Use (not to keep) & Water Bottles for Two
2 Hand & 2 Bath Towels, Upon Request (not to keep)
Small Gift Bag
Access to VIP & Platinum Only Restroom.
It comes with a body pillow & blanket. Feel free to bring whatever supplies or extras you prefer to improve your experience.
VIP Experience ~ For the Length of a Specified Event
*This queen bed is located in the enclosed Pavilion, will have screens & curtains for a semi private space.
Benefits Include:
$150/Couple or Single +1 (Includes entry fee for 2 individuals)
Front Row Assigned Parking,
Semi Private & Reserved Cabana,
Private Storage Space,
Reusable Plastic Wine Glasses for Use (not to keep),
Snacks & Soda for Two,
Ice Bucket,
Water Bottles for Two,
2 Hand & 2 Bath Towels (upon request),
Small Gift Bag,
Access to VIP & Platinum Only Restroom.
It comes with a body pillow & blanket. Feel free to bring whatever supplies or extras you prefer to improve your experience.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!