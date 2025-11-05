Taste of Rope 12/12

VIP Experience ~ For the Length of a Specified Event

*This queen bed is located inside the house, off the kitchen and will have screens for a semi private space.



Benefits Include:

$150/Couple or Single +1

Includes Entry Fee for 2 Individuals

Front Row Assigned Parking

Semi Private & Reserved Cabana

Private Storage Space for the Night

Reusable Plastic Wine Glasses For Use (not to keep)

Snacks & Soda for Two

Ice Bucket For Use (not to keep) & Water Bottles for Two

2 Hand & 2 Bath Towels, Upon Request (not to keep)

Small Gift Bag

Access to VIP & Platinum Only Restroom.

It comes with a body pillow & blanket. Feel free to bring whatever supplies or extras you prefer to improve your experience.