Taste of the Town Sponsorship

The Presenting Sponsor is the premier sponsorship opportunity for Taste of the Town and serves as the official co-host of the event alongside United Way of Colquitt County. This exclusive partnership offers top-tier visibility, recognition, and VIP experiences before, during, and after the event.

As the Presenting Sponsor, your business will receive:

Exclusive designation as the Presenting Sponsor

Premier logo placement on all event marketing materials and promotions

Spotlight placement on event t-shirts

Recognition in social media campaigns, press releases, signage, and event announcements

Prime VIP seating for featured entertainment

Early entry into the event and tasting experience

Exclusive VIP treatment throughout the evening

One reserved VIP table including 8 event wristbands

Dedicated butler service for your table

On-stage recognition during the event

Opportunity to showcase your business as a community leader supporting local nonprofits

Only ONE Presenting Sponsorship is available.