Taste of the Town

Hosted by

Taste of the Town

About this event

Taste of the Town Sponsorship

Colquitt County Courthouse

9 S Main St, Moultrie, GA 31768, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$2,500

The Presenting Sponsor is the premier sponsorship opportunity for Taste of the Town and serves as the official co-host of the event alongside United Way of Colquitt County. This exclusive partnership offers top-tier visibility, recognition, and VIP experiences before, during, and after the event.

As the Presenting Sponsor, your business will receive:

  • Exclusive designation as the Presenting Sponsor
  • Premier logo placement on all event marketing materials and promotions
  • Spotlight placement on event t-shirts
  • Recognition in social media campaigns, press releases, signage, and event announcements
  • Prime VIP seating for featured entertainment
  • Early entry into the event and tasting experience
  • Exclusive VIP treatment throughout the evening
  • One reserved VIP table including 8 event wristbands
  • Dedicated butler service for your table
  • On-stage recognition during the event
  • Opportunity to showcase your business as a community leader supporting local nonprofits

Only ONE Presenting Sponsorship is available.

Master Chef
$1,000

Become a Master Chef Sponsor for Taste of the Town and enjoy a premier VIP experience while showcasing your business as a supporter of United Way of Colquitt County and local nonprofits.

As a Master Chef Sponsor, your business will receive:

  • One reserved VIP table for 8 guests
  • 8 event wristbands
  • Early entry into the event and tasting experience
  • Butler service for your table
  • Company logo featured on the front of the event program and event banner
  • Recognition in event advertisements and promotions
  • Featured placement on the United Way website with a direct link to your company website
  • Social media recognition leading up to the event
  • VIP treatment throughout the evening

This sponsorship level provides excellent visibility while offering your guests an elevated Taste of the Town experience.

Executive Chef
$750

Support Taste of the Town as an Executive Chef Sponsor and enjoy VIP perks while helping United Way of Colquitt County make a lasting impact in our community.

As an Executive Chef Sponsor, your business will receive:

  • 4 event wristbands
  • Reserved VIP seating
  • Butler service during the event
  • Company logo featured on the front of the event program and event signage
  • Recognition in event advertisements and promotions
  • Featured placement on the United Way website
  • Social media recognition leading up to the event
  • VIP treatment throughout the evening

This sponsorship level offers valuable exposure for your business while providing an elevated Taste of the Town experience for your guests.

Sous Chef
$300

Become a Sous Chef Sponsor for Taste of the Town and support United Way of Colquitt County while gaining visibility for your business in the community.

As a Sous Chef Sponsor, your business will receive:

  • 2 event wristbands
  • Company recognition in the event program and on event signage/banner
  • Recognition in event advertisements and promotions
  • Featured placement on the United Way website
  • Social media recognition leading up to the event

This sponsorship level is a great way to support local nonprofits while participating in one of the community’s most exciting events.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!