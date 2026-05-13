Taste of the Town Sponsorship

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About this event
The Presenting Sponsor is the premier sponsorship opportunity for Taste of the Town and serves as the official co-host of the event alongside United Way of Colquitt County. This exclusive partnership offers top-tier visibility, recognition, and VIP experiences before, during, and after the event.
As the Presenting Sponsor, your business will receive:
Only ONE Presenting Sponsorship is available.
Become a Master Chef Sponsor for Taste of the Town and enjoy a premier VIP experience while showcasing your business as a supporter of United Way of Colquitt County and local nonprofits.
As a Master Chef Sponsor, your business will receive:
This sponsorship level provides excellent visibility while offering your guests an elevated Taste of the Town experience.
Support Taste of the Town as an Executive Chef Sponsor and enjoy VIP perks while helping United Way of Colquitt County make a lasting impact in our community.
As an Executive Chef Sponsor, your business will receive:
This sponsorship level offers valuable exposure for your business while providing an elevated Taste of the Town experience for your guests.
Become a Sous Chef Sponsor for Taste of the Town and support United Way of Colquitt County while gaining visibility for your business in the community.
As a Sous Chef Sponsor, your business will receive:
This sponsorship level is a great way to support local nonprofits while participating in one of the community’s most exciting events.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!