Taste of The Triangle 2025

Starting bid
UNC TAILGATING PACKAGE includes:
CAROLINA HURRICANES SETH JARVIS AUTOGRAPHED
HOCKEY STICK includes Certificate of Authenticity
HANDCRAFTED DESIGNER PURSE
Beautiful Designed for Joy "Dorothy"
hand-crafted purse
Designed For Joy provides women in crisis
with stability through immediate
employment and support, removing the
stigma of vulnerability. The heart and soul of
Designed For Joy comes from inspiration by
international friends creating fair trade
artisan groups. We've spent years financially
and prayerfully supporting international
artisans groups. Our first trip to Rwanda
introduced us to an artisan group taking 30
women off the streets working in sex trade
and kept them off the streets while producing
quality products in a safe and faith based
work environment. Together with volunteers
and financial supporters, we have created
that same work model here in North Carolina
by opening our studio in December of 2017.
BEAUTIFUL BREAK THE CYCLE LOCKET GIFT SET
includes:
We help exploited women and girls experience
freedom, establish independence and develop
careers. Every week, we visit brothels and invite
women and girls to experience freedom from
their lives in the sex industry. We provide
specialized vocational training to help the
women develop careers in fields such as
design, photography and accounting. We
equip exploited women and girls with the tools
they need to build an independent life through
our holistic care programs and life skills training.
TRAVEL READY BUNDLE includes:
Scout Tablet Case,
Red Leather Bag,
Blue Jewelry & Make-up Bags,
24K Gold Hoop Earrings.
FAMILY GAME NIGHT GIFT SET includes:
CONNECTION DENTISTRY CONVENIENT
AT-HOME PROFESSIONAL TEETH
CLEANING KIT includes:
LIST YOUR HOME FOR LESS! includes:
Chris Evans Properties agrees to reduce Listing Agent
Fees to 2% from 2.6% for one listing! The Agreement is
that the Seller still pays a Buyer's Agent at least 2.4%
for a total fee of 4.4%. My normal fee is 5%
ROCKET CAR WASH PACKAGE: includes: three (3) $30
Gift Cards, AND two (2) Rocket Car Wash Tumblers
