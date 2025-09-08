Sales closed

Taste of The Triangle 2025

#1 UNC TAILGATING PACKAGE item
#1 UNC TAILGATING PACKAGE
$28

Starting bid

UNC TAILGATING PACKAGE includes:

  • UNC Basketball Team Autographed Picture in
    attractive Frame
  • Raising Cane's Gift Basket with
    • two (2) The Box Combo Gift Cards,
    • three (3) 22 oz. Lemonade Gift Cards,
    • one (1) Kids Combo Gift Card,
  • one (1) $30 Carolina Coffee Shop
#4 CAROLINA HURRICANES SETH JARVIS AUTOGRAPHED HOCKEY STICK item
#4 CAROLINA HURRICANES SETH JARVIS AUTOGRAPHED HOCKEY STICK
$48

Starting bid

CAROLINA HURRICANES SETH JARVIS AUTOGRAPHED
HOCKEY STICK includes Certificate of Authenticity

#6 KNIGHTS PLAY GOLF PACKAGE item
#6 KNIGHTS PLAY GOLF PACKAGE
$50

Starting bid

KNIGHTS PLAY GOLF CENTER includes four (4) Golf
Rounds + two (2) boxes of Callaway Balls

#7 HANDCRAFTED DESIGNER PURSE item
#7 HANDCRAFTED DESIGNER PURSE
$68

Starting bid

HANDCRAFTED DESIGNER PURSE

Beautiful Designed for Joy "Dorothy"
hand-crafted purse

Designed For Joy provides women in crisis
with stability through immediate
employment and support, removing the
stigma of vulnerability. The heart and soul of
Designed For Joy comes from inspiration by
international friends creating fair trade
artisan groups. We've spent years financially
and prayerfully supporting international
artisans groups. Our first trip to Rwanda
introduced us to an artisan group taking 30
women off the streets working in sex trade
and kept them off the streets while producing
quality products in a safe and faith based
work environment. Together with volunteers
and financial supporters, we have created
that same work model here in North Carolina
by opening our studio in December of 2017.

#8 BEAUTIFUL BREAK THE CYCLE LOCKET GIFT SET item
#8 BEAUTIFUL BREAK THE CYCLE LOCKET GIFT SET
$60

Starting bid

BEAUTIFUL BREAK THE CYCLE LOCKET GIFT SET

includes:

  • Stunning Starfish Break The Cycle Locket Gift
    Set that includes necklace with mother of pearl
    and 14K plated gold heart charm on adjustable
    chain engraved with word 'hope' on reverse
    side that is 16-18 inches long,
  • Two (2) 14k gold plated stainless steel starfish
    necklaces that are 15-17 inches long, and
  • 14k gold plated stainless steel necklace on
    adjustable chain engraved with floating words
    “Act Justly, Love Mercy, Walk Humbly” that is
    18-20 inches
  • $50 eGift Card

We help exploited women and girls experience
freedom, establish independence and develop
careers. Every week, we visit brothels and invite
women and girls to experience freedom from
their lives in the sex industry. We provide
specialized vocational training to help the 
women develop careers in fields such as
design, photography and accounting. We
equip exploited women and girls with the tools
they need to build an independent life through
our holistic care programs and life skills training.

#10 TRAVEL READY BUNDLE item
#10 TRAVEL READY BUNDLE
$62

Starting bid

TRAVEL READY BUNDLE includes:

Scout Tablet Case, 

Red Leather Bag, 

Blue Jewelry & Make-up Bags, 

24K Gold Hoop Earrings. 


#14 FAMILY GAME NIGHT GIFT SET item
#14 FAMILY GAME NIGHT GIFT SET
$39

Starting bid

FAMILY GAME NIGHT GIFT SET includes:

  • Apples to Apples Family Party Box,
  • Four (4) 3 oz Brix Chocolate Bars
  • Solid Cherry Cutting Board
  • Tasting Guide,
  • Ice/Beach Bucket,
  • Two (2) Beach-Themed Napkins,
  • Beach-Themed Picture Frame
#23 AT-HOME PROFESSIONAL TEETH CLEANING KIT item
#23 AT-HOME PROFESSIONAL TEETH CLEANING KIT
$100

Starting bid

CONNECTION DENTISTRY CONVENIENT
AT-HOME PROFESSIONAL TEETH
CLEANING KIT includes:

  • Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7400
    Professional Electric Toothbrush,
  • Opalescence GO Teeth Whitening
    System,
  • Oral Irrigator Portable Cordless
    Water Flosser
#25 LIST YOUR HOME FOR LESS! item
#25 LIST YOUR HOME FOR LESS!
$350

Starting bid

LIST YOUR HOME FOR LESS! includes:

Chris Evans Properties agrees to reduce Listing Agent
Fees to 2% from 2.6% for one listing! The Agreement is
that the Seller still pays a Buyer's Agent at least 2.4%
for a total fee of 4.4%. My normal fee is 5%

#30 ROCKET CAR WASH PACKAGE item
#30 ROCKET CAR WASH PACKAGE
$40

Starting bid

ROCKET CAR WASH PACKAGE:  includes: three (3) $30
Gift Cards, AND two (2) Rocket Car Wash Tumblers

