Taste of The Triangle 2025

HANDCRAFTED DESIGNER PURSE

Beautiful Designed for Joy "Dorothy"

hand-crafted purse

Designed For Joy provides women in crisis

with stability through immediate

employment and support, removing the

stigma of vulnerability. The heart and soul of

Designed For Joy comes from inspiration by

international friends creating fair trade

artisan groups. We've spent years financially

and prayerfully supporting international

artisans groups. Our first trip to Rwanda

introduced us to an artisan group taking 30

women off the streets working in sex trade

and kept them off the streets while producing

quality products in a safe and faith based

work environment. Together with volunteers

and financial supporters, we have created

that same work model here in North Carolina

by opening our studio in December of 2017.