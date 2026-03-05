Taste of Trinity 16 Sponsorships

About this event
Free food vendor spaces are required to provide a minimum of 300 samples for attendees.
Food vendor will receive:
Sponsor will be featured on website with backlinks, Social Media Highlights, and select promotional materials! This is not a sales event.
Free food vendor spaces are required to provide a minimum of 300 samples for attendees.
Food vendor will receive:
Sponsor will be featured on website with backlinks, Social Media Highlights, and select promotional materials! This is not a sales event.
Free truck spaces are required to provide a minimum of 300 samples for attendees.
Food truck vendor will receive:
Sponsor will be featured on website with backlinks, Social Media Highlights, and select promotional materials! This is not a sales event.
Kidpreneur Indoor 6 ft Table
Outdoor 6 x 6 Table Area
Outdoor 10x10 Tent Area
Indoor 6 x 6 Table Area
Indoor 10 x 10 Tent Area
Raffle Basket & Item Sponsor will receive:
Sponsor will be featured on website with backlinks, Social Media Highlights, and select promotional materials!
Friends of SSMS Sponsor will receive:
Sponsor will be featured on website with backlinks, Social Media Highlights, and select promotional materials!
The Jaguar Sponsor will receive:
Sponsor will be featured on website with backlinks, Social Media Highlights, and select promotional materials!
Event SWAG Sponsor will receive:
Sponsor will be featured on website with backlinks, Social Media Highlights, and select promotional materials!
The Beverage Sponsor will receive:
Sponsor will be featured on website with backlinks, Social Media Highlights, and select promotional materials!
Water & Wellness Sponsor will receive:
Sponsor will be featured on website with backlinks, Social Media Highlights, and select promotional materials!
Registration Table Sponsor will receive:
Sponsor will be featured on website with backlinks, Social Media Highlights, and select promotional materials!
Volunteer Appreciation Sponsor will receive:
Sponsor will be featured on website with backlinks, Social Media Highlights, and select promotional materials!
Artwalk Sponsor will receive:
Sponsor will be featured on website with backlinks, Social Media Highlights, and select promotional materials!
Scavenger/Program Sponsor will receive:
Sponsor will be featured on website with backlinks, Social Media Highlights, and select promotional materials!
Kidpreneur Sponsor will receive:
Sponsor will be featured on website with backlinks, Social Media Highlights, and select promotional materials!
Swag Bag Sponsor will receive:
Sponsor will be featured on website with backlinks, Social Media Highlights, and select promotional materials!
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