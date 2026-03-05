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Love Generously

About this event

Taste of Trinity 16 Sponsorships

2441 Little Rd

New Port Richey, FL 34655, USA

Outdoor Food Vendor
Free

Free food vendor spaces are required to provide a minimum of 300 samples for attendees.

Food vendor will receive:

  • Individual Event Sign
  • Logo on Taste of Trinity Event Banner that is up in the front of S.S.M.S for an entire year
  • Branded Items in Bags
  • 10x10 Vendor Space
  • 8 Complimentary Wristbands

Sponsor will be featured on website with backlinks, Social Media Highlights, and select promotional materials! This is not a sales event.

 


Indoor Food Vendor
Free

Free food vendor spaces are required to provide a minimum of 300 samples for attendees.

Food vendor will receive:

  • Individual Event Sign
  • Logo on Taste of Trinity Event Banner that is up in the front of S.S.M.S for an entire year
  • Branded Items in Bags
  • 10x10 Vendor Space
  • 8 Complimentary Wristbands

Sponsor will be featured on website with backlinks, Social Media Highlights, and select promotional materials! This is not a sales event.

Food Truck
Free

Free truck spaces are required to provide a minimum of 300 samples for attendees.

Food truck vendor will receive:

  • Individual Event Sign
  • Logo on Taste of Trinity Event Banner that is up in the front of S.S.M.S for an entire year
  • Branded Items in Bags
  • 10x10 Vendor Space
  • 8 Complimentary Wristbands

Sponsor will be featured on website with backlinks, Social Media Highlights, and select promotional materials! This is not a sales event.

Kidpreneur Indoor 6 ft Table
$15

Kidpreneur Indoor 6 ft Table

Outdoor 6x6 Table Vendor
$75

Outdoor 6 x 6 Table Area

Outdoor 10x10 Tent Vendor
$100

Outdoor 10x10 Tent Area

Indoor 6 x 6 Table Vendor
$150

Indoor 6 x 6 Table Area

Indoor 10 x 10 Tent Vendor
$200

Indoor 10 x 10 Tent Area

Raffle Basket & Item Sponsor
$250

Raffle Basket & Item Sponsor will receive:

  • Individual Event Sign
  • Logo on Taste of Trinity Event Banner that is up in the front of S.S.M.S for an entire year
  • 6x6 Outdoor Vendor Space
  • 4 Complimentary Wristbands

Sponsor will be featured on website with backlinks, Social Media Highlights, and select promotional materials!

Friends of SSMS Sponsor
$300

Friends of SSMS Sponsor will receive:

  • Logo on Taste of Trinity Event Banner that is up in the front of S.S.M.S for an entire year
  • Branded Items in Bags
  • 6x6 Outdoor Vendor Space
  • 4 Complimentary Wristbands

Sponsor will be featured on website with backlinks, Social Media Highlights, and select promotional materials!

Jaguar Sponsor
$500

The Jaguar Sponsor will receive:

  • Individual Event Sign
  • Logo on Taste of Trinity Event Banner that is up in the front of S.S.M.S for an entire year
  • Branded Items in Bags
  • 10x10 Vendor Space select indoor/outdoor
  • 6 Complimentary Wristbands

Sponsor will be featured on website with backlinks, Social Media Highlights, and select promotional materials!

Event SWAG Sponsor
$750

Event SWAG Sponsor will receive:

  • Individual Event Sign
  • Logo on Taste of Trinity Event Banner that is up in the front of S.S.M.S for an entire year
  • Branded Items in Bags
  • 10x10 Vendor Space select indoor/outdoor
  • 6 Complimentary Wristbands

Sponsor will be featured on website with backlinks, Social Media Highlights, and select promotional materials!

Beverage Sponsor
$750

The Beverage Sponsor will receive:

  • Individual Event Sign
  • Logo on Taste of Trinity Event Banner that is up in the front of S.S.M.S for an entire year
  • Branded Items in Bags
  • 10x10 Vendor Space select indoor/outdoor
  • 6 Complimentary Wristbands

Sponsor will be featured on website with backlinks, Social Media Highlights, and select promotional materials!

Water & Wellness Sponsor
$1,000

Water & Wellness Sponsor will receive:

  • Individual Event Sign
  • Logo on Taste of Trinity Event Banner that is up in the front of S.S.M.S for an entire year
  • Branded Items in Bags
  • 10x10 Vendor Space select indoor/outdoor
  • 8 Complimentary Wristbands

Sponsor will be featured on website with backlinks, Social Media Highlights, and select promotional materials!

Registration Table
$1,000

Registration Table Sponsor will receive:

  • Individual Event Sign
  • Logo on Taste of Trinity Event Banner that is up in the front of S.S.M.S for an entire year
  • Branded Items in Bags
  • 10x10 Vendor Space select indoor/outdoor
  • 8 Complimentary Wristbands

Sponsor will be featured on website with backlinks, Social Media Highlights, and select promotional materials!

Volunteer Appreciation Sponsor
$1,000

Volunteer Appreciation Sponsor will receive:

  • Individual Event Sign
  • Logo on Taste of Trinity Event Banner that is up in the front of S.S.M.S for an entire year
  • Branded Items in Bags
  • 10x10 Vendor Space select indoor/outdoor
  • 8 Complimentary Wristbands

Sponsor will be featured on website with backlinks, Social Media Highlights, and select promotional materials!

Artwalk Sponsor
$1,000

Artwalk Sponsor will receive:

  • Individual Event Sign
  • Logo on Taste of Trinity Event Banner that is up in the front of S.S.M.S for an entire year
  • Branded Items in Bags
  • 10x10 Vendor Space select indoor/outdoor
  • 8 Complimentary Wristbands

Sponsor will be featured on website with backlinks, Social Media Highlights, and select promotional materials!

Scavenger/Program Sponsor
$1,000

Scavenger/Program Sponsor will receive:

  • Individual Event Sign
  • Logo on Taste of Trinity Event Banner that is up in the front of S.S.M.S for an entire year
  • Branded Items in Bags
  • 10x10 Vendor Space select indoor/outdoor
  • 8 Complimentary Wristbands

Sponsor will be featured on website with backlinks, Social Media Highlights, and select promotional materials!

Kidpreneur Area Sponsor
$1,000

Kidpreneur Sponsor will receive:

  • Individual Event Sign
  • Logo on Taste of Trinity Event Banner that is up in the front of S.S.M.S for an entire year
  • Branded Items in Bags
  • 10x10 Vendor Space select indoor/outdoor
  • 8 Complimentary Wristbands

Sponsor will be featured on website with backlinks, Social Media Highlights, and select promotional materials!

Swag Bag Sponsors
$1,500

Swag Bag Sponsor will receive:

  • Individual Event Sign
  • Logo on Taste of Trinity Event Banner that is up in the front of S.S.M.S for an entire year
  • Branded Items in Bags
  • 10x10 Vendor Space select indoor/outdoor
  • 8 Complimentary Wristbands

Sponsor will be featured on website with backlinks, Social Media Highlights, and select promotional materials!


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