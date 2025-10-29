Fayes Pillars Of Hope Inc

Hosted by

Fayes Pillars Of Hope Inc

About this event

Taste of West Volusia (Winter Wonderland)

207 E Blue Springs Ave

Orange City, FL 32763, USA

Food Trucks
$125

Food Trucks must display all legal documents and compliance at event. Be licensed & insured. Can Park at event between 9:00am to 10:30am. To maximize sampling for attendees, we require vendors to offer a minimum of two (2) different tasting options (smaller portions). Each option must be priced between $5.00 and $8.00.

Restaurant & Catering Vendors
$100

For all food vendors, be sure to display all required documents to serve food. Can Set up at event between 9:00am to 10:30am. To maximize sampling for attendees, we require vendors to offer a minimum of two (2) different tasting options (smaller portions). Each option must be priced between $5.00 and $8.00. 10ft by 10ft spacing. Must provide your own tents and tables!


All Other Vendors
$75

Most Vendors Welcome (Jewelry, desserts, clothing, etc.) Want to inform the community (Nonprofits, Insurance, Banks, etc.) You can also be a vendor. Can Set up at event between 9:00am to 10:30am. 10ft by 10ft spacing. Must provide your own tents and tables!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!