Taste of Westford - Call for Vendors

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About this event
6' space (electricity available)
This is for businesses that are not ready to join the Westford Business Association but would like to participate in the Taste of Westford. A limited number of 6' spaces are available for non-food vendors.
WBA Members & nonprofits that would like to showcase their business or non-profit at the Taste of Westford. A limited number of 6' spaces are available for non-food vendors.
Included: 6' space, electricity, logo on all promotional materials, logo on slide show displayed at the event.
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