Westford Business Association

Hosted by

Westford Business Association

About this event

Taste of Westford - Call for Vendors

130 Littleton Rd

Westford, MA 01886, USA

Food & Beverage Vendors
Free

6' space (electricity available)

Non-food vendor
$50

This is for businesses that are not ready to join the Westford Business Association but would like to participate in the Taste of Westford. A limited number of 6' spaces are available for non-food vendors.

WBA non-food vendor & nonprofit orgs
$25

WBA Members & nonprofits that would like to showcase their business or non-profit at the Taste of Westford. A limited number of 6' spaces are available for non-food vendors.

Sponsor
$125

Included: 6' space, electricity, logo on all promotional materials, logo on slide show displayed at the event.

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