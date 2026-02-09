Staunton Augusta Junior Womans Club

Hosted by

Staunton Augusta Junior Womans Club

About this event

Tastes & Tunes 2026 Sponsorship Form

1171 Hermitage Rd

Waynesboro, VA 22980, USA

Diamond Sponsorship Level item
Diamond Sponsorship Level
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

$2,500 Diamond Sponsor
•8 tickets, $100 in food truck vouchers, 1 vendor spot for promotional items, prominent logo recognition at the event & promotional material, social media shout-out, vocal recognition throughout the event

Gold Sponsorship Level item
Gold Sponsorship Level
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

$1,500 Gold Sponsorship Level 6 tickets, $50 in food truck vouchers, 1 vendor spot for promotional items, prominent logo recognition at the event & promotional material, social media shout-out, vocal recognition throughout the event

Silver Sponsorship Level item
Silver Sponsorship Level
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

$1,000 Silver Sponsor
• 4 tickets, 1 vendor spot for promotional items, logo recognition at the event & promotional material, social media shout-out, vocal recognition throughout the event

Bronze Sponsorship Level item
Bronze Sponsorship Level
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

$500 Bronze Sponsor
• 2 tickets, logo recognition at the event & promotional material, social media shout-out, vocal recognition throughout the event

Facility Sponsorship Level item
Facility Sponsorship Level
$250

$250 Facility Sponsor
• Logo recognition at the event & promotional material, vocal recognition throughout the event

Drink Sponsor item
Drink Sponsor
$250

$250 Drink Sponsor
• Logo recognition at the event & promotional material, vocal recognition throughout the event, name on drink signage

Add a donation for Staunton Augusta Junior Womans Club

$

