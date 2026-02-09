Tastes & Tunes 2026 Sponsorship Form

Hosted by
About this event
$2,500 Diamond Sponsor
•8 tickets, $100 in food truck vouchers, 1 vendor spot for promotional items, prominent logo recognition at the event & promotional material, social media shout-out, vocal recognition throughout the event
$1,500 Gold Sponsorship Level 6 tickets, $50 in food truck vouchers, 1 vendor spot for promotional items, prominent logo recognition at the event & promotional material, social media shout-out, vocal recognition throughout the event
$1,000 Silver Sponsor
• 4 tickets, 1 vendor spot for promotional items, logo recognition at the event & promotional material, social media shout-out, vocal recognition throughout the event
$500 Bronze Sponsor
• 2 tickets, logo recognition at the event & promotional material, social media shout-out, vocal recognition throughout the event
$250 Facility Sponsor
• Logo recognition at the event & promotional material, vocal recognition throughout the event
$250 Drink Sponsor
• Logo recognition at the event & promotional material, vocal recognition throughout the event, name on drink signage
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!