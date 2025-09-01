seeds in the middle inc

seeds in the middle inc

Tastes of Carroll Gardens 2025

Court St

Brooklyn, NY, USA

Tickets for 4 tastes - Sept. 27
$40

Choose among participating establishments to try 4 tastes

Tickets for 12 tastes - for only $115 (save $5) BEST DEAL!
$115

Choose among participating establishments to try 12 tastes on Sept. 27

Just want to donate a ticket for someone in need
$40

Gift the joy of sumptuous food and drink to others. We appreciate and thank you. Please kindly email to [email protected] with the names of anyone you are gifting to... or we can simply select a lucky person! Sept. 27

Raffle - Support the kids!
$20

Give $20 for the kids. Get a raffle to win $100 in NY farm fresh produce or a gift certificate to a fantastic Brooklyn restaurant

Please kindly email to [email protected] with the names of anyone you are honoring!

Can't come but just want to support? Get 3 raffle tickets
$50

Thanks for giving! You support all we do! You get 3 raffles for the chance to win $100 in NY farm fresh produce or a $75 or $100 gift certificate to a fantastic Brooklyn restaurant

Donation to BHS new Afterschool Farm Stand + Cooking
$20

You can choose this or donate to Seeds in the Middle at the end with the note: BHS - You can also give via Venmo, Cash App, Zelle - email us at [email protected]

