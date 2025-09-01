Tastes of Carroll Gardens 2025

Hosted by
Choose among participating establishments to try 4 tastes
Choose among participating establishments to try 12 tastes on Sept. 27
Gift the joy of sumptuous food and drink to others. We appreciate and thank you. Please kindly email to [email protected] with the names of anyone you are gifting to... or we can simply select a lucky person! Sept. 27
Give $20 for the kids. Get a raffle to win $100 in NY farm fresh produce or a gift certificate to a fantastic Brooklyn restaurant
Please kindly email to [email protected] with the names of anyone you are honoring!
Thanks for giving! You support all we do! You get 3 raffles for the chance to win $100 in NY farm fresh produce or a $75 or $100 gift certificate to a fantastic Brooklyn restaurant
You can choose this or donate to Seeds in the Middle at the end with the note: BHS - You can also give via Venmo, Cash App, Zelle - email us at [email protected]
