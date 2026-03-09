Kentucky and Southern Indiana Stroke Association Organization

Hosted by

Kentucky and Southern Indiana Stroke Association Organization

About this event

Annual Tasting Extravaganza

3701 Frankfort Ave

Louisville, KY 40207, USA

Single Ticket
$85

Enjoy an evening of tastings from local restaurants, a lively silent auction, and community celebration while supporting stroke survivors.

VIP Table
$1,000

Reserved table for your group to enjoy the evening together, including restaurant tastings, the silent auction, and recognition as a VIP supporter.

Corporate Table
$1,500

Premium table for your team or clients with recognition for your organization while supporting stroke education and recovery programs.

Add a donation for Kentucky and Southern Indiana Stroke Association Organization

$

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