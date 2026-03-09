Annual Tasting Extravaganza

About this event
Enjoy an evening of tastings from local restaurants, a lively silent auction, and community celebration while supporting stroke survivors.
Reserved table for your group to enjoy the evening together, including restaurant tastings, the silent auction, and recognition as a VIP supporter.
Premium table for your team or clients with recognition for your organization while supporting stroke education and recovery programs.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!