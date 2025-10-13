Macks Creek PTO

Macks Creek PTO

About this event

Tat the Teacher

Ms. Kelly (Floral)
$1

Neck, Upper Arm, Lower Arm

Ms. Kelly (Halloween)
$1

Neck, Upper Arm, Lower Arm

Ms. Kelly (Pirate)
$1

Neck, Upper Arm, Lower Arm

Ms. Kelly - Premium Placement
$1

This is a guarantee that the tattoo you purchase will be placed on Ms. Kelly's Neck

Ms. Oldham (Floral)
$1

Lower Arm

Ms. Oldham (Halloween)
$1

Lower Arm

Ms. Oldham (Pirate)
$1

Lower Arm

Ms. Eidson (Floral)
$1

Neck, Lower Arm, Upper Arm, Lower Leg

Ms. Eidson (Halloween)
$1

Neck, Lower Arm, Upper Arm, Lower Leg

Ms. Eidson (Pirate)
$1

Neck, Lower Arm, Upper Arm, Lower Leg

Ms. Eidson - Premium Placement
$1

This is a guarantee that the tattoo you purchase will be placed on Ms. Eidson's Neck

Ms. Grogan (Floral)
$1

Upper Arm, Lower Arm

Ms. Grogan (Pirate)
$1

Upper Arm, Lower Arm

Nurse Stubblefield (Floral)
$1

Neck

Ms. Merchant (Floral)
$1

Upper Arm, Lower Arm, Lower Leg

Ms. Merchant (Pirate)
$1

Upper Arm, Lower Arm, Lower Leg

Ms. Weeks (Pirate)
$1

Upper Arm

Mrs. Thompson (Floral)
$1

Upper Arm, Lower Arm, Lower Leg

Mrs. Thompson (Halloween)
$1

Upper Arm, Lower Arm, Lower Leg

Mrs. Thompson (Pirates)
$1

Upper Arm, Lower Arm, Lower Leg

Ms. Brisbin (Floral)
$1

Upper Arm, Lower Arm

Miss Biggers (Floral)
$1

Neck, Upper Arm, Lower Arm, Lower Leg

Miss Biggers (Halloween)
$1

Neck, Upper Arm, Lower Arm, Lower Leg

Miss Biggers (Pirate)
$1

Neck, Upper Arm, Lower Arm, Lower Leg

Miss Biggers - Premium Placement
$1

This is a guarantee that the tattoo you purchase will be placed on Miss Biggers' Neck

Mrs. Moots (Floral)
$1

Lower Arm

Mrs. Rooffener (Floral)
$1

Upper Arm, Lower Arm, Lower Leg

Mrs. Rooffener (Halloween)
$1

Upper Arm, Lower Arm, Lower Leg

Mrs. Rooffener (Pirate)
$1

Upper Arm, Lower Arm, Lower Leg

Mrs. Willis (Floral)
$1

Neck, Lower Arm, Upper Arm, Lower Leg

Mrs. Willis (Halloween)
$1

Neck, Lower Arm, Upper Arm, Lower Leg

Mrs. Willis (Pirate)
$1

Neck, Lower Arm, Upper Arm, Lower Leg

Mrs. Willis - Premium Placement
$1

This is a guarantee that the tattoo you purchase will be placed on Mrs. Willis' Neck

Mrs. Tower (Floral)
$1

Neck, Upper Arm, Lower Arm, Lower Leg

Mrs. Tower (Halloween)
$1

Neck, Upper Arm, Lower Arm, Lower Leg

Mrs. Tower - Premium Placement
$1

This is a guarantee that the tattoo you purchase will be placed on Mrs. Tower's Neck

Mr. Snelling (Floral)
$1

Neck, Upper Arm, Lower Arm, Lower Leg

Mr. Snelling (Halloween)
$1

Neck, Upper Arm, Lower Arm, Lower Leg

Mr. Snelling (Pirate)
$1

Neck, Upper Arm, Lower Arm, Lower Leg

Mr. Snelling - Premium Placement
$1

This is a guarantee that the tattoo you purchase will be placed on Mr. Snelling's Neck

Ms. Newswanger (Floral)
$1

Lower Arm

Ms. Newswanger (Halloween)
$1

Lower Arm

Mrs. McDonald (Floral)
$1

Upper Arm, Lower Arm, Lower Leg

Mrs. McDonald (Pirate)
$1

Upper Arm, Lower Arm, Lower Leg

Mrs. Green (Floral)
$1

Upper Arm, Lower Arm

Mrs. Green (Pirate)
$1

Upper Arm, Lower Arm

Ms. Jones {MS} (Florals)
$1

Neck, Lower Arm

Ms. Jones {MS} (Premium Placement)
$1

This is a guarantee that the tattoo you purchase will be placed on Ms. Jones' Neck

