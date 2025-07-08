Tate Band Shop

Band Dues- Band Members
Band Dues- Band Members
$425

Band Dues for Marching Band Students

Band Dues - 1st Installment
Band Dues - 1st Installment
$200

Due by 7/31/25

Band Dues - 2nd Installment
Band Dues - 2nd Installment
$75

Due by 8/15/25

Band Dues - 3rd Installment
Band Dues - 3rd Installment
$75
Band Dues - 4th Installment
Band Dues - 4th Installment
$75
Uniform Rental Fee
Uniform Rental Fee
$35

Covers rental of marching band uniform.

Medical Supply Fee
Medical Supply Fee
$5

Helps stock medical supplies

Instrument Maintenance Fee
Instrument Maintenance Fee
$100

Rental fee for using a school owned instrument. Helps cover maintenance to instrument

Shorts Uniform- Shirt
Shorts Uniform- Shirt
$10

Short sleeve band shirt.

This year's shirt will be white with a design

Shorts Uniform-Shorts
Shorts Uniform-Shorts
$10

Band shorts

Black Crew Socks
Black Crew Socks
$2

Available if you want to purchase from the band or you can purchase on your own.

NEW- Black Viper Band Shoes
NEW- Black Viper Band Shoes
$45

Brand New Band Shoes

Gently Used- Shoes
$30

Gently Used - Shoes

USED- Black Viper Band Shoes
USED- Black Viper Band Shoes
$20

Gently used band shoes

Concert Black- Mens
Concert Black- Mens
$110

Cost covers Tux Jacket and Tux pants.

Concert Black- Ladies Tux
Concert Black- Ladies Tux
$110

Cost covers Tux Jacket and Tux pants.

Concert Black- Ladies DRESS
Concert Black- Ladies DRESS
$65
Senior Gift Package
Senior Gift Package
$40

Senior gift package will be handed out during Senior Night on Sept 4th

Color Guard- Band Fee
Color Guard- Band Fee
$95
CG- Equipment Fee
CG- Equipment Fee
$15
CG- Half-time Show uniform - DEPOSIT
CG- Half-time Show uniform - DEPOSIT
$100

Deposit

CG- Half-time Show uniform - PAID IN FULL
CG- Half-time Show uniform - PAID IN FULL
$200

PAID IN FULL

CG-Dance Shoes
CG-Dance Shoes
$45
CG-Summer Uniform
CG-Summer Uniform
$85

Shirt and Pants

Jewelry & Gloves
Jewelry & Gloves
$50

