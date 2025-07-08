Tate Band Shop

Band Dues for Marching Band Students
Due by 7/31/25
Due by 8/15/25
Covers rental of marching band uniform.
Helps stock medical supplies
Rental fee for using a school owned instrument. Helps cover maintenance to instrument
Short sleeve band shirt.
This year's shirt will be white with a design
Band shorts
Available if you want to purchase from the band or you can purchase on your own.
Brand New Band Shoes
Gently Used - Shoes
Gently used band shoes
Cost covers Tux Jacket and Tux pants.
Cost covers Tux Jacket and Tux pants.
Senior gift package will be handed out during Senior Night on Sept 4th
Deposit
PAID IN FULL
Shirt and Pants
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing