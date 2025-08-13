Tats for Cats 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Tea, SD 57064, USA
Good for one 15 minute session and flash tattoo. Note: you can request a specific artist but availability can not be guaranteed.
Slot: 10:00 am - 10:15 am
Good for one 15 minute session and flash tattoo. Note: you can request a specific artist but availability can not be guaranteed.
Slot: 10:15 am - 10:30 am
Good for one 15 minute session and flash tattoo. Note: you can request a specific artist but availability can not be guaranteed.
Slot: 10:30 am - 10:45 am
Good for one 15 minute session and flash tattoo. Note: you can request a specific artist but availability can not be guaranteed.
Slot: 10:45 am - 11:00 am
Good for one 15 minute session and flash tattoo. Note: you can request a specific artist but availability can not be guaranteed.
Slot: 11 am - 11:15 am
Good for one 15 minute session and flash tattoo. Note: you can request a specific artist but availability can not be guaranteed.
Slot: 11:15 am - 11:30 am
Good for one 15 minute session and flash tattoo. Note: you can request a specific artist but availability can not be guaranteed.
Slot: 11:30 am - 11:45 am
Good for one 15 minute session and flash tattoo. Note: you can request a specific artist but availability can not be guaranteed.
Slot: 11:45 am - 12:00 pm
Good for one 15 minute session and flash tattoo. Note: you can request a specific artist but availability can not be guaranteed.
Slot: 12:00 - 12:15 pm
Good for one 15 minute session and flash tattoo. Note: you can request a specific artist but availability can not be guaranteed.
Slot: 12:15 - 12:30 pm
Good for one 15 minute session and flash tattoo. Note: you can request a specific artist but availability can not be guaranteed.
Slot: 12:30 - 12:45 pm
Good for one 15 minute session and flash tattoo. Note: you can request a specific artist but availability can not be guaranteed.
Slot: 12:45 - 1:00 pm
Good for one 15 minute session and flash tattoo. Note: you can request a specific artist but availability can not be guaranteed.
Slot: 1:00 - 1:15 pm
Good for one 15 minute session and flash tattoo. Note: you can request a specific artist but availability can not be guaranteed.
Slot: 1:15 - 1:30 pm
Good for one 15 minute session and flash tattoo. Note: you can request a specific artist but availability can not be guaranteed.
Slot: 1:30 - 1:45 pm
Good for one 15 minute session and flash tattoo. Note: you can request a specific artist but availability can not be guaranteed.
Slot: 1:45 - 2:00 pm
Good for one 15 minute session and flash tattoo. Note: you can request a specific artist but availability can not be guaranteed.
Slot: 2:00 - 2:15 pm
Good for one 15 minute session and flash tattoo. Note: you can request a specific artist but availability can not be guaranteed.
Slot: 2:15 - 2:30 pm
Good for one 15 minute session and flash tattoo. Note: you can request a specific artist but availability can not be guaranteed.
Slot: 2:30 - 2:45 pm
Good for one 15 minute session and flash tattoo. Note: you can request a specific artist but availability can not be guaranteed.
Slot: 2:45 - 3:00 pm
Good for one 15 minute session and flash tattoo. Note: you can request a specific artist but availability can not be guaranteed.
Slot: 3:00 - 3:15 pm
Good for one 15 minute session and flash tattoo. Note: you can request a specific artist but availability can not be guaranteed.
Slot: 3:15 - 3:30 pm
Good for one 15 minute session and flash tattoo. Note: you can request a specific artist but availability can not be guaranteed.
Slot: 3:30 - 3:45 pm
Good for one 15 minute session and flash tattoo. Note: you can request a specific artist but availability can not be guaranteed.
Slot: 3:45 - 4:00 pm
Good for one 15 minute session and flash tattoo. Note: you can request a specific artist but availability can not be guaranteed.
Slot: 4:00 - 4:15 pm
Good for one 15 minute session and flash tattoo. Note: you can request a specific artist but availability can not be guaranteed.
Slot: 4:15 - 4:30 pm
Good for one 15 minute session and flash tattoo. Note: you can request a specific artist but availability can not be guaranteed.
Slot: 4:30 - 4:45 pm
Good for one 15 minute session and flash tattoo. Note: you can request a specific artist but availability can not be guaranteed.
Slot: 4:45 - 5:00 pm
Good for one 15 minute session and flash tattoo. Note: you can request a specific artist but availability can not be guaranteed.
Slot: 5:00 - 5:15 pm
Good for one 15 minute session and flash tattoo. Note: you can request a specific artist but availability can not be guaranteed.
Slot: 5:15 - 5:30 pm
Good for one 15 minute session and flash tattoo. Note: you can request a specific artist but availability can not be guaranteed.
Slot: 5:30 - 5:45 pm
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!