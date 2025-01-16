Tattoo Raffle to benefit A Furever Chance

Each $10 donation will grant you one entry into the Tattoo Raffle. You are welcome to buy multiple entries; you can buy up to 20 tickets and all proceeds go to A Furever Chance cat rescue. The funds raised will support the rescue in vetting, feeding, and rehoming cats in need from the streets of Buffalo, NY. Be sure to like and follow Katie Chesna Tattoo and A Furever Chance on both Facebook and Instagram!

