Tau Delta FIJI Monthly Donation Subscription (The 1848 CLUB)

About the memberships
Renews monthly
The 1848 Club is our highest level of monthly commitment, honoring the year our noble fraternity was founded. As a member of this elite circle, you are providing the 'bedrock' funding that secures our chapter's long-term future. This is the gold standard of graduate support, proving that for you, Phi Gamma Delta is truly Not for College Days Alone.
Renews monthly
Named in honor of the men who brought our specific chapter to life, the Tau Delta Founders Tier focuses on the future of our local legacy. These funds are earmarked for undergraduate scholarships and leadership development, ensuring that our current officers have the resources they need to keep Tau Delta at the top of the Greek system.
Renews monthly
The Royal Purple represents the dignity and excellence of Phi Gamma Delta. Brothers at this level are our primary sustainers, providing the funds necessary for chapter house improvements and aesthetic upkeep. Your support ensures that when a guest walks through our front door, they see a chapter that reflects the high standards of a premier international fraternity.
Renews monthly
Just as the Snowy Owl (Gamma) stands watch over our secrets, members of this tier stand watch over our chapter’s daily traditions. This contribution goes directly toward the 'extras' that make the Fiji experience special—funding brotherhood events, recruitment materials, and the rituals that define a man’s time in the Tau Delta house.
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