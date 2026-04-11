Tau Mu Mu Scholarship Raffle Contest (2026)

Invest in the future of our community's leaders!
The Omega Men of NWGA are thrilled to announce our online raffle contest to raise vital funds for our scholarship fund. Every year, we award scholarships to deserving young people who demonstrate academic excellence, community involvement, and leadership potential. This year, your participation can help us empower even more future leaders!
Invest in the future of our community's leaders!
The Omega Men of NWGA are thrilled to announce our online raffle contest to raise vital funds for our scholarship fund. Every year, we award scholarships to deserving young people who demonstrate academic excellence, community involvement, and leadership potential. This year, your participation can help us empower even more future leaders!
Add a donation for Omega Men Of NWGA
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