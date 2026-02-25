Hosted by

Taubman Museum Of Art's Bourbon + Bacon Silent Auction

Stay at Linden Row Inn & VMFA Visit item
Stay at Linden Row Inn & VMFA Visit
$400

Starting bid

Enjoy a Taubman Museum Family Membership which includes Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Membership!


Enjoy a stay at the Linden Row Inn in Richmond, VA with a meal at VMFA's Amuse or Floris after exploring the exhibits and sculpture garden.


Value $650

Buy It Now $500 - see Silent Auction Table attendant

14k Yellow Gold 18" Brown Freshwater Pearl Tin Cup Necklace item
$300

Starting bid

Retail Price $575

Buy It Now Price $600 - see Silent Auction Table attendant

Still Stainless Steel Quartz Chronograph Watch item
$200

Starting bid

Retail Price $425

Buy It Now Price $500 - see Silent Auction Table attendant


Watch features a Green Dial and Rose-Tone Hands and Markers

3 3mm Gold Stretch Beaded Bracelets item
$100

Starting bid

Retail Price $185

Buy It Now Price $200 - see Silent Auction Table attendant

Bourbon Print & Framing item
$100

Starting bid

Numbered bourbon print with $100 custom framing gift certificates.

