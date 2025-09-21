Taunia Oechslin Girl's Night Out Sponsorships

301 Napoleon St

Johnstown, PA 15901, USA

Title Sponsor
$5,250

(ONLY ONE TITLE SPONSORSHIP AVAILABLE)

Brand recognition on every table (90 tables)

Live sponsorship recognition provided during the event

• (3) Three full page colored ads (8 ½” by 11”) in program

• 20 tickets to event (2 Tables)

• Recognition of sponsorship printed in program

• Business will be listed as a large sponsor on an easel in the lobby

• Company may choose to provide a banner which would be displayed at the event

• Full page display ad will loop continuously during event

• Logo prominently placed on the front page of the booklet

• Logo on TOGNO website/social media

Hot Pink Sponsor
$2,750

• Live sponsorship recognition provided during the event

• Full page colored ad (8 ½” by 11) in program

• 20 tickets to event (2 tables)

• Recognition of sponsorship printed in program

• Business will be listed as a large sponsor on an easel in the lobby

• Company may choose to provide a banner which would be displayed at the event

• Full page display ad will loop continuously during event

• Logo on TOGNO website/social media

Light Pink Sponsor
$1,500

• Full page colored ad (8 ½” by 11”) in program

• 10 tickets to event (1 Table)

• Recognition of sponsorship printed in program

• Business will be listed as a large sponsor on an easel in the lobby

• Half page display ad will loop continuously during event

Event Sponsor
$1,000

• Half page colored ad

• Business will be listed on a sign in the lobby

Full page colored ad (8.5" by 11") in program
$650




Half Page colored ad in program (8.5" by 5.5")
$395




Quarter page colored ad (4.5" by 5.5") in program
$199




Business card in program (4" by 2.5")
$125




Patron sponsor (includes: Your name listed in the program)
$75




