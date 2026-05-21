TAVNE 2026 Exhibitor Registration

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Austin, Texas
Each $750.00/table purchase includes 2 meal plans, which includes meals & snacks for 2 people throughout the conference.
Two table purchased at $1500.00 includes 4 meal plans, which includes meals & snacks for 4 people throughout the conference.
Three tables purchased at $2250 includes 6 meal plans, which includes meals & snacks for 6 people through out the conference.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!