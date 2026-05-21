Hosted by

Texas Association of Vocational Nurse Educators (TAVNE)

About this event

TAVNE 2026 Exhibitor Registration

UT Commons Conference Center 10100 Burnet Road

Austin, Texas

Exhibitor Registration (1 Table Purchase)
$750

Each $750.00/table purchase includes 2 meal plans, which includes meals & snacks for 2 people throughout the conference.

Exhibitor Registration (2 Table Purchase)
$1,500

Two table purchased at $1500.00 includes 4 meal plans, which includes meals & snacks for 4 people throughout the conference.

Exhibitor Registration (3 Table Purchase)
$2,250

Three tables purchased at $2250 includes 6 meal plans, which includes meals & snacks for 6 people through out the conference.

Add a donation for Texas Association of Vocational Nurse Educators (TAVNE)

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!