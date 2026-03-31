Tax the Rich Silent Auction!

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Over three 45-minute sessions, develop a story you can tell to friends or even on stage! Your instructor Annie Tan has been featured on PBS' Stories from the Stage and twice on the Moth Radio Hour! She's training to be a storytelling instructor and has also been a teacher union and housing organizer. Check out Annie's work: Annietan.com
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Starting bid
A 1-hour voice lesson with DSA Choir’s own Luke Rupcic (@saucyrips on instagram). Luke has worked with voice students in Sing in Solidarity and beyond!
From the studio of Giacchino Lauro LiVigni, Luke teaches a bel canto vocal foundation. That, alongside with 20 years of experience in a rock band, Luke enjoys teaching how the styles can operate synergistically
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Did you know that the Soviet Union used to refer to chess as “The People’s Game”? Chess clubs were established in factories, farms, and schools, making it an accessible, state-backed hobby, which became ingrained in the culture. Enter for the chance to win a 1.5 hour chess workshop with CBK’s own, Alex Morano. You may know Alex Morano from his DSA leadership, but did you know he is also one of the co-founders of the Prospect Park Chess Club?! This club has won two consecutive Brooklyn chess olympiads! Alex is offering a 1.5 hour 1:1 workshop to someone who is looking to learn the basics, sharpen their chess-playing strategy, and/or get some practice in against a formidable player.
[Image from Google]
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1.5 hr session 1:1 or group session to learn and practice four techniques (knit, purl, increase, decrease). Your instructor will share their favorite online resources so you can continue to practice and build skills after the session! Yarn provided. Needles are on you (but you will receive recommendations!).
For examples of this teacher's skill, check out the "Crocheted Watermelon Bag" later on in the auction...
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Suzy Jivotovski is a politicized singer-song writer based in Brooklyn. See an example of their evocative style and lyrics here: https://x.com/cosmonautvolkov/status/1561745614207057920. Suzy will write you an original song for an occasion of your choosing!
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A 6"x4" original oil painting on wood panel, depth 7/8" of Jefferson Memorial during the cherry blossoms by Rosalie Geiger.
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Handmade earrings by Zoe Trosclair. You can find more examples of Zoe’s work on instagram @queerswhocraft.
Starting bid
Handmade earrings by Zoe Trosclair. You can find more examples of Zoe’s work on instagram @queerswhocraft.
Starting bid
An illustrated zine about Green-Wood Cemetery during the early days of the COVID-19 Pandemic by local artist Astrid Malter.
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Erin Wakeland is a Detroit-based multidisciplinary visual artist and maker. You can find her work on instagram @erinwakeland.studio
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Hand-blown glass boots made in Brooklyn by Hubbub Glass. 3” L x 3.5” W x 4.5” H. Other examples of their work can be found here: hubbubglass.com.
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This past winter was hard! Be stylin' and warm in this hand-knit merino wool hat all year round in this snug as a bug accessory.
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Mary Simpson is an artist and writer whose work can be explored here: marysimpson.net. Mary has also been privately giving tarot card readings for many years. Examining anything happening in your life with the iconography of tarot cards is a fascinating way to gain perspective on yourself and your situation. Her readings are collaborative with the querent and last between 1-2 hours.
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Custom commission for a 5"x7" painting, in either acrylic or water color. See picture for an examples of the artists previous work.
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An adjustable, crossbody purse hand-crocheted by a talented CBK member!
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A high-quality print of an original oil painting by Sadie Grant. You can view more of Sadie's work here: https://www.instagram.com/purgatory.troll/.
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Let EVERYONE at the coffee shop know that you love 2HR+ podcasts about leftism with this Dig podcast merch package, inclusive of 2 (different) Shirts (both size Large), 1 Hat, 1 Tote Bag, and 1 Mug.
Starting bid
As a certified healing-centered coach, I guide you in a process to gain deeper clarity on the change you desire and the path to get there. Through deep listening and curiosity I help clients tap into their wisdom, strengths and possibilities to explore the present and the future. Where are you now and where do you want to be? I will encourage you to stretch and imagine what liberation feels like and means for you. I bring authenticity and compassionate humor in our work together.
As a coach, I have specialized experience in coaching campaigners, organizers and activists as well as folks in the LGBTQ+ community.
[Image of Carrie Gleason]
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