New Music Chicago

Hosted by

New Music Chicago

About this event

Taxi Concert: Alyssa Arrigo and Leila Bowie McClenahan // Black Moon Trio

3429 W Diversey Ave

Chicago, IL 60647, USA

Pay What You Can
Free
To keep Ear Taxi Festival events affordable and accessible, we’ve adopted a Pay-What-You-Can model. You choose the ticket price that works for you — all tickets include entry and access to standard amenities and activities.
Add a donation for New Music Chicago

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!