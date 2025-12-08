Taybah Academy

Taybah Academy Islamic Essentials Program - Spring 2026 Registration

Registration Fee (New Student)
$50

Returning students should use the second registration option below

Registration Fee (Returning Student)
Free

Fee is waived for returning students

Period 1: Intro to Qur’an
$150

Timing: 10:30 AM - 11:15 AM

Instructor: Shaykh Asadullah Khan

Period 1: Tafsīr of Juz 'Amma Surahs
$150

Timing: 10:30 AM - 11:15 AM

Instructor: Shaykh Ahaz Atif

Period 2: Fiqh of Zakat, Fasting, & Hajj
$150

Timing: 11:20 AM - 12:05 PM

Instructor: Shaykh Fayaaz Mohammed

Period 2: Core Beliefs of Islam II
$150

Timing: 11:20 AM - 12:05 PM

Instructor: Shaykh Asadullah Khan

Period 3: Intro to Hadith
$150

Timing: 12:15 PM - 1:00 PM

Instructor: Mufti Nafisur Rahman

Period 3: Madinan Sīrah
$150

Timing: 12:15 PM - 1:00 PM

Instructor: Shaykh Zaib Talat

Period 4: Islamic Spirituality II
$150

Timing: 1:05 PM - 1:50 PM

Instructor: Mufti Nafisur Rahman

Period 4: 40 Hadith of Imam Nawawi
$150

Timing: 1:05 PM - 1:50 PM

Instructor: Shaykh Zaib Talat

