Taylor Elementary PTA

Offered by

Taylor Elementary PTA

About the memberships

Taylor Elementary PTA Memberships 2025-26

PTA Membership - 2025-26
$15

Valid for one year

Join the PTA and help support our school community! The Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) plays a vital role in enriching the educational experience of all students by organizing events, providing classroom resources, and fostering strong partnerships between families and staff. Your membership fee helps fund these important efforts throughout the school year. Membership is $15 per adult. Thank you!

Add a donation for Taylor Elementary PTA

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!