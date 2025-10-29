Taylor FFA Booster Club's Memberships

Valid for one year
Once a Mustang, always a Mustang. Keep giving back and cheering on today’s FFA students with a budget-friendly annual gift.
**Please note this membership is not for current students of Taylor FFA
Valid for one year
Saddle up with our base level membershio. We will help keep your project costs low with discounted trailer and cage rentals while you help fuel Taylor FFA Classroms.
Valid for one year
Charge ahead with a little extra muscle—your first trailer or cage rental on us and keep the momentum rolling for our students. Benefits Include: - 1 gift-raffle entry* (if paid by 9/8) - 1 FREE trailer/cage rental - Year-round rental discounts
Valid for one year
Fly the school colors and provide the tools, travel, and recognition our competitors need to shine at every show. Benefits: - 1 gift-raffle entry* (pay by 9/8) - 1 ad book sponsorship-raffle entry* (pay by 10/6) - 1 FREE trailer rental - Year-round rental discounts - 2 FFA Banquet tickets - Website & event recognition
Valid for one year
Set the pace for excellence, your leadership underwrites big dreams, big wins, and the next generation of agricultural leaders. Benefits Include: - 1 gift-raffle entry* (pay by 9/8) - 2 ad-raffle entries* (Pay by 10/6) - 2 FREE trailer rentals - Year-round rental discounts - Spirit wear of your choice* - 2 FFA Banquet tickets - Premier recognition online & at events
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!