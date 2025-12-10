Taylor FFA Booster Club's Progress Show Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Don't miss out on this really cool basket that gives your family a chance at an adventure every month for a whole year!
Basket includes all certificates and a additional family games:
Yahtzee, Spoons, and Go Sushi.
Starting bid
Transform your home's water with top of the line NatrualSof conditioning system AND expert installation!
Valued at $3200
Starting bid
Don't miss your chance to take your family or friends to you favorite HLSR concert. These are GREAT seats and you get that coveted parking pass!
5 Tickets : Section 101 Row J
1 parking pass: Blue Lot
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Rules:
Valued at $370
Starting bid
Nobody likes adulting. We're here to help! Maintain your biggest investment with a free gutter cleaning service!
est. $300 value
Starting bid
2 tumblers, a water bottle, 2 hats, and 2 can koozies... Keep them all or divide them up and they make great custom gifts!
ALL Items in the basket can be professionally personalized through www.thewindingroots.com
est. value $225
Starting bid
The perfect gift for a graduating senior or the Aggie fan in your life.
Starting bid
Calling all popcorn lovers and marshmallow roasters... this basket is for you! It is everything you need for a great bowl of popcorn and the perfect gooey s'more.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Just Add Meat! We've got everything else you need for the perfect BBQ. This is a great setup for a tailgater or a college student. Could be the perfect gift for dad for Father's Day.
Starting bid
Date Night Made Easy!
$50 gift Card to Hasta La Pasta
2 tickets to MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Theater Under the Stars. An Electrifying celebration of rock ‘n’ roll history. Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley together for an unforgettable jam session at Sun Records in Memphis.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!