Hosted by

Taylor FFA Booster Club

About this event

Sales closed

Taylor FFA Booster Club's Progress Show Silent Auction

Pick-up location

contact: [email protected]

Choose Your Own Adventure - a YEAR of Family Fun item
Choose Your Own Adventure - a YEAR of Family Fun item
Choose Your Own Adventure - a YEAR of Family Fun
$75

Starting bid

Don't miss out on this really cool basket that gives your family a chance at an adventure every month for a whole year!

Basket includes all certificates and a additional family games:

Yahtzee, Spoons, and Go Sushi.

NaturalSof Water Conditioning System and Installation item
NaturalSof Water Conditioning System and Installation
$250

Starting bid

Transform your home's water with top of the line NatrualSof conditioning system AND expert installation!


Valued at $3200

HLSR Tickets! item
HLSR Tickets!
$225

Starting bid

Don't miss your chance to take your family or friends to you favorite HLSR concert. These are GREAT seats and you get that coveted parking pass!

5 Tickets : Section 101 Row J

1 parking pass: Blue Lot

.

Rules:

  • When the line- up is released the winner MUST choose 3 different dates/concerts in order to claim tickets. The night of 3/22 is not available.
  • Winner understands of their 3 selected dates the donor will provide tickets for 1 date - donor’s choice.
  • There are no refunds on tickets.

Valued at $370

Gutter Cleaning from Space City Gutters item
Gutter Cleaning from Space City Gutters item
Gutter Cleaning from Space City Gutters
$25

Starting bid

Nobody likes adulting. We're here to help! Maintain your biggest investment with a free gutter cleaning service!

est. $300 value

Goodie Basket with Free Personalization item
Goodie Basket with Free Personalization
$50

Starting bid

2 tumblers, a water bottle, 2 hats, and 2 can koozies... Keep them all or divide them up and they make great custom gifts!

ALL Items in the basket can be professionally personalized through www.thewindingroots.com



est. value $225

Aggie Fan Basket item
Aggie Fan Basket
$20

Starting bid

The perfect gift for a graduating senior or the Aggie fan in your life.

Snack Attack item
Snack Attack
$20

Starting bid

Calling all popcorn lovers and marshmallow roasters... this basket is for you! It is everything you need for a great bowl of popcorn and the perfect gooey s'more.

Animal Raiser item
Animal Raiser
$50

Starting bid

  • Folding Hand Truck- for hauling your shavings and feed to the barn
  • DuraTote for your grooming essentials
  • Zip Ties - every raiser needs them
  • MTG oil -the single solution oil
  • Wooden FFA sign with hooks to display your ribbons
  • Water sprayer- from thirsty pigs to keeping hides moist, you’re going to need it
  • Yellow Yeti Camino 20 Caryall - perfect for show day
  • Garment bag - speaking of show day, keep your show clothes clean and all in one place
  • Leather Gloves- protect your hands
  • FFA stickers - put ‘em on your cup, your car, your show box... anywhere you want to show your FFA spirit
Handmade Lap Quilt item
Handmade Lap Quilt item
Handmade Lap Quilt
$50

Starting bid

BBQ Essentials item
BBQ Essentials
$25

Starting bid

Just Add Meat! We've got everything else you need for the perfect BBQ. This is a great setup for a tailgater or a college student. Could be the perfect gift for dad for Father's Day.

Date Night item
Date Night
$50

Starting bid

Date Night Made Easy!

$50 gift Card to Hasta La Pasta

2 tickets to MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Theater Under the Stars. An Electrifying celebration of rock ‘n’ roll history. Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley together for an unforgettable jam session at Sun Records in Memphis.

  • Valid Valid Feb 17- March 1, 2026
  • Evening Performances ONLY
  • must be redeemed at least 2 business days prior to selected performance

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!