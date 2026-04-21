Supporting The Taylor House

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Supporting The Taylor House

About this event

The Greatest Show Annual Gala Sponsorship

2650 Sunset Blvd

Rocklin, CA 95677, USA

Diamond Sponsorship item
Diamond Sponsorship
$10,000

$10,000

Company Signage at VIP Table and 10 Tickets to the Gala & Auction

Name and/or business listed on printed invitation

Logo streaming on screen at event

Premium wine served at table

Full-page full-color ad in Gala & Auction Program

Special acknowledgement by event emcee

Recognition on Taylor House event and online media sites

10 tickets for play at the Boardwalk

Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

$5,000

Company Signage at VIP Table and 8 Tickets to the Gala & Auction

Name and/or business listed on printed invitation

Logo streaming on screen at event

Premium wine served at table

Full-page full-color ad in Gala & Auction Program

Special acknowledgement by event emcee

Recognition on Taylor House event and social media sites

Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$2,500

$2,500

Company Signage at VIP table and 6 Tickets to the Gala & Auction

Logo streaming on screen at event

Half-page full-color ad in Gala & Auction Program

Special acknowledgment by event emcee

Recognition on Taylor House event and social media sites

Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$1,250

$1,250

4 Tickets to the Gala & Auction

Logo streaming on screen at event

Quarter-page full-color ad in Gala & Auction Program

Recognition on Taylor House event and social media sites

Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$500

$500

2 Tickets to the Gala & Auction

Logo streaming on screen at event

Logo in Gala & Auction Program

Recognition on Taylor House event and social media sites

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!