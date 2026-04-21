The Greatest Show Annual Gala Sponsorship

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About this event
$10,000
Company Signage at VIP Table and 10 Tickets to the Gala & Auction
Name and/or business listed on printed invitation
Logo streaming on screen at event
Premium wine served at table
Full-page full-color ad in Gala & Auction Program
Special acknowledgement by event emcee
Recognition on Taylor House event and online media sites
10 tickets for play at the Boardwalk
$5,000
Company Signage at VIP Table and 8 Tickets to the Gala & Auction
Name and/or business listed on printed invitation
Logo streaming on screen at event
Premium wine served at table
Full-page full-color ad in Gala & Auction Program
Special acknowledgement by event emcee
Recognition on Taylor House event and social media sites
$2,500
Company Signage at VIP table and 6 Tickets to the Gala & Auction
Logo streaming on screen at event
Half-page full-color ad in Gala & Auction Program
Special acknowledgment by event emcee
Recognition on Taylor House event and social media sites
$1,250
4 Tickets to the Gala & Auction
Logo streaming on screen at event
Quarter-page full-color ad in Gala & Auction Program
Recognition on Taylor House event and social media sites
$500
2 Tickets to the Gala & Auction
Logo streaming on screen at event
Logo in Gala & Auction Program
Recognition on Taylor House event and social media sites
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