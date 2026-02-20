Taylor Rotary Club

Offered by

Taylor Rotary Club

About the memberships

Rotary Clubs of Taylor Memberships

Deluxe Corporate Membership
$600

Renews yearly on: January 31

*Recognition by Rotary International

*2 Designated Voting Members

*Major Donor banner at all club events

*Free 'vendor' space at Annual Golf Outing

*Ads on club social media and website

Basic Corporate Membership
$400

Renews yearly on: January 31

*Recognition by Rotary International

*1 Designated Voting Member

*Major Donor banner at 3 Club Events

Individual Membership
$225

Renews yearly on: July 31

Your Individual Membership includes dues to both District and International Rotary.

Monthly Rotary International Magazine and 1 voting designation


Add a donation for Taylor Rotary Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!