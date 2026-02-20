Rotary Clubs of Taylor Memberships

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 31
*Recognition by Rotary International
*2 Designated Voting Members
*Major Donor banner at all club events
*Free 'vendor' space at Annual Golf Outing
*Ads on club social media and website
Renews yearly on: January 31
*Recognition by Rotary International
*1 Designated Voting Member
*Major Donor banner at 3 Club Events
Renews yearly on: July 31
Your Individual Membership includes dues to both District and International Rotary.
Monthly Rotary International Magazine and 1 voting designation
$
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