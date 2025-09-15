OPS Initiative Charity Fundraiser at The Dam Inn

This ticket will grant you access to the event, with photo backdrop opportunities, food, soft drinks and water, a piece of birthday cake, an opportunity to bid on auction items and buy raffle tickets!
The VIP pass includes all the perks of general admission but gives access to a themed mocktail, the 360 photobooth, exclusive raffle items, and a take home gift.
Want to avoid the immersive Taylor Swift experience, but support our local student athletes? Buy a 'backstage' pass and join us inside the main restaurant for The OPS Initiative Holiday fundraiser, hosted by Joe Beimel. It will include a night of socializing - with live music, a photo booth, darts, food, drinks, dessert and access to raffle and auction items.
