TaylorMade for Lovers

2554 Elm St Suite 300

Dallas, TX 75226, USA

$2,000 Sponsor
$2,000

Logo placement on the event invitation and emails, TaylorMade Conversations podcast, and during live streaming of the event concert.

$1,000 Sponsor
$1,000

$500 Sponsor
$500

RSVP – TaylorMade for Lovers (12/13)
Free

Join us for Larry’s candlelit birthday concert on Friday, Dec 13 at The Terrace (Deep Ellum). Doors 6:00 PM, music at 7:00 PM. Black tie with a romantic twist. Limited capacity—RSVP required.

Add a donation for 1060 Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!