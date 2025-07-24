TB Elite Ice Payment Portal

One hour rental of TB Elite Ice training room.
Room Rental for 30 minutes.
This 45-minute dynamic class is designed to improve jump technique, strength, and stamina through focused off-ice training. Skaters will work on jump-specific drills, core strengthening exercises, and jump rope training to build explosive power, refine take-offs and landings, and increase overall endurance. It’s the perfect complement to on-ice practice, helping skaters become more consistent, confident, and effective in their jumps.
A one-hour ballet class designed specifically for figure skaters. This class focuses on body control, alignment, form, and graceful movement to enhance artistry and presentation on the ice. Ideal for skaters looking to elevate their performance quality and expressiveness.
This one-hour class is designed to build the athletic foundation skaters need to perform at their best. Through a dynamic mix of plyometrics, strength training, agility drills, core work, mobility exercises, and coordination challenges, skaters will improve their power, control, and overall physical performance. This class supports injury prevention, enhances on-ice movement, and develops the strength and precision needed for jumps, spins, and choreography.
