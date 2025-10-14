TB Stewart Foundation 10th Annual Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
What Are Mulligans?
Mulligans are a fun and flexible way to enhance your game during the TB Stewart Foundation 9th Annual Golf Tournament. A mulligan allows a player to replay a shot without it counting against their score—perfect for those "do-over" moments on the course!
How to Purchase:
Mulligans can be bought by any team member.
Each mulligan costs $10.00, with a maximum of 5 mulligans per team.
Take advantage of this opportunity to improve your score and support a great cause while having fun!
Raffle entries give you the chance to win exciting prizes during the TB Stewart Foundation 9th Annual Golf Tournament! Each entry increases your odds of taking home amazing items, ranging from premium golf gear to exclusive gifts and surprises.
How to Participate:
Purchase raffle tickets during registration or at the event.
All proceeds support the foundation's mission, making every ticket a win for the community!
Don’t miss out on the fun—grab your tickets and get ready to win!
“Kingdom Legacy Partner”
Our highest and most visionary level of partnership. This sponsor serves as the premier presenting supporter of the 10th Annual Tournament.
Benefits Include:
Naming rights as Presenting Sponsor
Three (3) Foursome Teams – 12 golfers
Premium Front Cover full-page advertisement in the Souvenir Booklet
Headliner logo placement on all event media, banners, and signage
Recognition + opportunity for brief remarks at Awards Luncheon
VIP seating at Awards Luncheon
Special 10th Anniversary Legacy Award presentation
Inclusion in all press releases, website, and social platforms
Preferred vendor or exhibitor space
“Community Champion Partner”
Benefits Include:
Two (2) Foursome Teams – 8 golfers
Full-page inside cover advertisement
Prominent signage on course
and all digital promotions
Recognition during welcome program
and Awards Luncheon
Reserved VIP seating
Sponsor spotlight feature on social platforms
Vendor/exhibitor table opportunity
“Empowerment Partner”
Benefits Include:
Two (2) Foursomes – 8 golfers
Full-page ad in Souvenir Booklet
Logo on signage and sponsor banner
Recognition at Awards Dinner
Website & social media acknowledgment
Option to include branded items in golfer gift bag
“Celebration & Honors Partner”
Benefits Include:
One (1) Foursome Team – 4 golfers
Special recognition as Official Dinner Sponsor
Prominent logo on dinner signage and program
Half-page ad in Souvenir Booklet
Recognition during dinner presentations
Vendor/exhibitor space available
“Corporate Impact Partner”
Benefits Include:
One (1) Foursome Team – 4 golfers
Half-page ad in Souvenir Booklet
Logo placement on event signage
Recognition during program
Website listing as Corporate Sponsor
“Achievement Partner”
Benefits Include:
Two (2) Individual Golfers
Quarter-page ad in Souvenir Booklet
Logo/name listed on sponsor board
Recognition during award presentations
“Refreshment Partner”
Benefits Include:
Company signage featured on Beverage Cart
Recognition in Souvenir Booklet
Opportunity to provide branded drink koozies, cups, or giveaways
“Course Partner”
Benefits Include:
Signage prominently displayed at one assigned hole
Name listed in Souvenir Booklet
Opportunity for volunteers to staff the hole (optional)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!