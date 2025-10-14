TB Stewart Foundation

Hosted by

TB Stewart Foundation

About this event

TB Stewart Foundation 10th Annual Golf Tournament

12000 Almeda Rd

Houston, TX 77045

Individual Player
$200
Team (4 Some)
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Game Enhancements - Mulligans
$15

What Are Mulligans?

Mulligans are a fun and flexible way to enhance your game during the TB Stewart Foundation 9th Annual Golf Tournament. A mulligan allows a player to replay a shot without it counting against their score—perfect for those "do-over" moments on the course!

How to Purchase:

Mulligans can be bought by any team member.
Each mulligan costs $10.00, with a maximum of 5 mulligans per team.

Take advantage of this opportunity to improve your score and support a great cause while having fun!

Game Enhancements - Raffle
$15

Raffle entries give you the chance to win exciting prizes during the TB Stewart Foundation 9th Annual Golf Tournament! Each entry increases your odds of taking home amazing items, ranging from premium golf gear to exclusive gifts and surprises.

How to Participate:

Purchase raffle tickets during registration or at the event.
All proceeds support the foundation's mission, making every ticket a win for the community!

Don’t miss out on the fun—grab your tickets and get ready to win!

TITLE SPONSOR
$25,000

“Kingdom Legacy Partner”


Our highest and most visionary level of partnership. This sponsor serves as the premier presenting supporter of the 10th Annual Tournament.


Benefits Include:

Naming rights as Presenting Sponsor

Three (3) Foursome Teams – 12 golfers

Premium Front Cover full-page advertisement in the Souvenir Booklet

Headliner logo placement on all event media, banners, and signage

Recognition + opportunity for brief remarks at Awards Luncheon

VIP seating at Awards Luncheon

Special 10th Anniversary Legacy Award presentation

Inclusion in all press releases, website, and social platforms

Preferred vendor or exhibitor space

MAJOR SPONSOR
$20,000

“Community Champion Partner”


Benefits Include:

Two (2) Foursome Teams – 8 golfers

Full-page inside cover advertisement

Prominent signage on course

and all digital promotions

Recognition during welcome program

and Awards Luncheon

Reserved VIP seating

Sponsor spotlight feature on social platforms

Vendor/exhibitor table opportunity

JUNIOR SPONSOR
$15,000

“Empowerment Partner”


Benefits Include:

Two (2) Foursomes – 8 golfers

Full-page ad in Souvenir Booklet

Logo on signage and sponsor banner

Recognition at Awards Dinner

Website & social media acknowledgment

Option to include branded items in golfer gift bag

AWARD LUNCHEON SPONSOR
$10,000

“Celebration & Honors Partner”


Benefits Include:

One (1) Foursome Team – 4 golfers

Special recognition as Official Dinner Sponsor

Prominent logo on dinner signage and program

Half-page ad in Souvenir Booklet

Recognition during dinner presentations

Vendor/exhibitor space available

CORPORATE SPONSOR
$5,000

“Corporate Impact Partner”


Benefits Include:

One (1) Foursome Team – 4 golfers

Half-page ad in Souvenir Booklet

Logo placement on event signage

Recognition during program

Website listing as Corporate Sponsor

AWARD SPONSOR
$2,500

“Achievement Partner”


Benefits Include:

Two (2) Individual Golfers

Quarter-page ad in Souvenir Booklet

Logo/name listed on sponsor board

Recognition during award presentations

BEVERAGE CART SPONSOR
$1,500

“Refreshment Partner”


Benefits Include:

Company signage featured on Beverage Cart

Recognition in Souvenir Booklet

Opportunity to provide branded drink koozies, cups, or giveaways

HOLE SPONSOR
$1,000

“Course Partner”


Benefits Include:

Signage prominently displayed at one assigned hole

Name listed in Souvenir Booklet

Opportunity for volunteers to staff the hole (optional)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!