What Are Mulligans?
Mulligans are a fun and flexible way to enhance your game during the TB Stewart Foundation 9th Annual Golf Tournament. A mulligan allows a player to replay a shot without it counting against their score—perfect for those "do-over" moments on the course!
How to Purchase:
Mulligans can be bought by any team member.
Each mulligan costs $10.00, with a maximum of 5 mulligans per team.
Take advantage of this opportunity to improve your score and support a great cause while having fun!
Game Enhancements - Raffle
$10
Raffle entries give you the chance to win exciting prizes during the TB Stewart Foundation 9th Annual Golf Tournament! Each entry increases your odds of taking home amazing items, ranging from premium golf gear to exclusive gifts and surprises.
How to Participate:
Purchase raffle tickets during registration or at the event.
All proceeds support the foundation's mission, making every ticket a win for the community!
Don’t miss out on the fun—grab your tickets and get ready to win!
Add a donation for TB Stewart Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!