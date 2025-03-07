TB Stewart Foundation Sponsorship Opportunities

12000 Almeda Rd

Houston, TX 77045

Title Sponsor
$15,000
*Company Banner Displayed *Company Logo displayed on Sponsor Banner *Company Logo displayed on Signage on All 18 Holes *Company Marketing Material included in the “Swag Bags” *Personalized Marketing Video (as a thank you) *Website Banner of Company Contribution for 1 Year *Prominent placement on the Event Souvenir Booklet *Inclusion in all Event-Related Press Release *Logo on Printed Towels *(3) Four-man team Recognition at awards dinner *2-3 min Company Intro at Awards Banquet 12 Seats Reserved at Awards Banquet
Major Sponsor
$9,999
*Company Logo displayed on Sponsor Banner *Company Logo displayed on Signage on 3 Holes *Company Marketing Material included in the “Swag Bags” *Personalized Marketing Video (as a thank you) *Website Banner of Company Contribution for 1 Year *Logo on Printed Towels *(3) Four-man team Recognition at Awards Dinner 12 Seats Reserved at Awards Dinner
Awards Dinner Sponsor
$4,999
Company Logo displayed on Sponsor Banner *Company Logo displayed on Signage on 3 Holes *Company Marketing Material included in the “Swag Bags” *Personalized Marketing Video (as a thank you) *Website Banner of Company Contribution for 1 Year *Logo on Printed Towels *(3) Four-man team Recognition at Awards Dinner 12 Seats Reserved at Awards Dinner
Corporate Sponsor
$2,000
Company Logo displayed on Sponsor Banner Company Logo displayed on Signage on a Hole *Company Marketing Material included in the “Swag Bags” *(1) Four-man team Recognition at Awards Dinner 4 Seats Reserved at Awards Dinner
Awards Sponsor
$1,500
Company Logo displayed on Sponsor Banner Company Logo displayed on Signage on a Hole *Includes Registration for 2 Golfers Recognition at awards dinner *2 Seats Reserved at Awards Dinner
Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,000
Company Logos displayed on Beverage Cart Golf Cart Provided to Interact with Golfers Recognition at Awards Dinner
Souvenir Golf Bags
$800
Signage of your company on 1 Hole Logo on Sponsor Banner Recognition at Awards Banquet
Hole Sponsor
$500
Signage of your company on 1 Hole Logo on Sponsor Banner Recognition at Awards Banquet
Individual Player
$165
