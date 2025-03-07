TB Stewart Foundation Sponsorship Opportunities

*Company Banner Displayed
*Company Logo displayed on Sponsor Banner
*Company Logo displayed on Signage on All 18 Holes
*Company Marketing Material included in the “Swag Bags”
*Personalized Marketing Video (as a thank you)
*Website Banner of Company Contribution for 1 Year
*Prominent placement on the Event Souvenir Booklet
*Inclusion in all Event-Related Press Release
*Logo on Printed Towels
*(3) Four-man team
Recognition at awards dinner
*2-3 min Company Intro at Awards Banquet
12 Seats Reserved at Awards Banquet
Major Sponsor
$9,999
*Company Logo displayed on Sponsor Banner
*Company Logo displayed on Signage on 3 Holes
*Company Marketing Material included in the “Swag Bags”
*Personalized Marketing Video (as a thank you)
*Website Banner of Company Contribution for 1 Year
*Logo on Printed Towels
*(3) Four-man team
Recognition at Awards Dinner
12 Seats Reserved at Awards Dinner
Awards Dinner Sponsor
$4,999
Company Logo displayed on Sponsor Banner
*Company Logo displayed on Signage on 3 Holes
*Company Marketing Material included in the “Swag Bags”
*Personalized Marketing Video (as a thank you)
*Website Banner of Company Contribution for 1 Year
*Logo on Printed Towels
*(3) Four-man team
Recognition at Awards Dinner
12 Seats Reserved at Awards Dinner
Corporate Sponsor
$2,000
Company Logo displayed on Sponsor Banner
Company Logo displayed on Signage on a Hole
*Company Marketing Material included in the “Swag Bags”
*(1) Four-man team
Recognition at Awards Dinner
4 Seats Reserved at Awards Dinner
Awards Sponsor
$1,500
Company Logo displayed on Sponsor Banner
Company Logo displayed on Signage on a Hole
*Includes Registration for 2 Golfers
Recognition at awards dinner
*2 Seats Reserved at Awards Dinner
Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,000
Company Logos displayed on Beverage Cart
Golf Cart Provided to Interact with Golfers
Recognition at Awards Dinner
Souvenir Golf Bags
$800
Signage of your company on 1 Hole
Logo on Sponsor Banner
Recognition at Awards Banquet
Hole Sponsor
$500
Signage of your company on 1 Hole
Logo on Sponsor Banner
Recognition at Awards Banquet
