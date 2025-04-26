Agudath Achim B’nai Abraham
TBA Afternoon at the Theater | Fiddler on the Roof
Allen Theatre Complex
1407 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115, USA
General Admission
$50
Select this option to pay by credit card, Apple Pay, or echeck (ACH).
Select this option to pay by credit card, Apple Pay, or echeck (ACH).
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
General Admission (Cash Only)
free
Select this option to pay by cash or check mailed to TBA. Ticket price is $50. Note that all payments must be received prior to the event.
Select this option to pay by cash or check mailed to TBA. Ticket price is $50. Note that all payments must be received prior to the event.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout