TBABJ Silent Auction

Private Blend & Glow Experince
$200

Starting bid

Private Blend & Glow Experience for Six at My Shade & Texture — A hands-on, customizable beauty experience where you and your guests will create signature body care products at our exclusive Blend & Glow Bar. Includes all materials, guidance, and a basket preview of what to expect!

Professional Photography Session
$150

Starting bid

Be Seen in your best light with a professional Photography Seesion with Jason Richards Photography.

Enjoy a 45-minute on-location headshot/portrait session in Tampa. Additionally, you will have the choice of selecting ten photographs that will be edited from the session!

PRP Wine Tasting Experience #1
$250

Starting bid

Indulge in an unforgettable evening of global flavor with this PRP International Wine Experience. Enjoy a private, in-home guided tasting for up to 12 guests, featuring an exclusive selection of boutique wines sourced from family-owned vineyards around the world. Led by a knowledgeable wine consultant, this experience offers education, entertainment, and exceptional pours—perfect for celebrations, date nights, or gathering friends for an elevated tasting journey.

PRP Wine Tasting Experience #2
$250

Starting bid

Indulge in an unforgettable evening of global flavor with this PRP International Wine Experience. Enjoy a private, in-home guided tasting for up to 12 guests, featuring an exclusive selection of boutique wines sourced from family-owned vineyards around the world. Led by a knowledgeable wine consultant, this experience offers education, entertainment, and exceptional pours—perfect for celebrations, date nights, or gathering friends for an elevated tasting journey.

Original Works by Artist Jean Rinvil
$500

Starting bid

Bring home a powerful piece of contemporary art with an original work by acclaimed artist Jean RINVIL. Known for his vibrant use of color, expressive brushwork, and emotionally rich storytelling, RINVIL’s work captures culture, movement, and spirit in every stroke. This one-of-a-kind piece offers the opportunity to own collectible fine art from a rising voice whose work continues to inspire and resonate.

Tampa Bay Buc's Paraphenlia
$100

Starting bid

Score big with this collector’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers football signed by Hall of Famer Ronde Barber. A true icon of the game, Barber is celebrated for his legendary career, unmatched defensive skill, and lasting legacy with the Bucs. This authenticated piece of sports history is ideal for any football fan, memorabilia collector, or Tampa Bay loyalist looking to add a prized item to their collection.

Art Noire Gallery - Annual Membership
$50

Starting bid

Unlock a year of creativity and culture with a Membership to Art Noire Gallery Tampa. Enjoy exclusive member benefits including private previews, VIP access to exhibitions and events, discounted workshops, and invitations to members-only gatherings celebrating art, community, and expression. Perfect for art lovers, collectors, and supporters of Tampa’s creative scene, this membership offers a year-long immersion into the world of Art Noire. www.artnoiregallery.com

Visit Tampa Bay Swag Basket #1
$50

Starting bid

Show your Tampa Bay pride with this curated Visit Tampa Bay Swag Basket, packed with local treasures, branded merchandise, and must-have items celebrating the culture, flavor, and vibrancy of the city. From stylish apparel to unique keepsakes, this basket is designed to share the spirit of Tampa Bay—whether you’re a longtime local or new to the area. A perfect gift or personal treat!

Tampa Bay Swag Basket #2
$50

Starting bid

Show your Tampa Bay pride with this curated Visit Tampa Bay Swag Basket, packed with local treasures, branded merchandise, and must-have items celebrating the culture, flavor, and vibrancy of the city. From stylish apparel to unique keepsakes, this basket is designed to share the spirit of Tampa Bay—whether you’re a longtime local or new to the area. A perfect gift or personal treat!

Visit Tampa Bay Swag Basket #3
$50

Starting bid

Show your Tampa Bay pride with this curated Visit Tampa Bay Swag Basket, packed with local treasures, branded merchandise, and must-have items celebrating the culture, flavor, and vibrancy of the city. From stylish apparel to unique keepsakes, this basket is designed to share the spirit of Tampa Bay—whether you’re a longtime local or new to the area. A perfect gift or personal treat!

Visit Tampa Bay Swag Basket #4
$50

Starting bid

Show your Tampa Bay pride with this curated Visit Tampa Bay Swag Basket, packed with local treasures, branded merchandise, and must-have items celebrating the culture, flavor, and vibrancy of the city. From stylish apparel to unique keepsakes, this basket is designed to share the spirit of Tampa Bay—whether you’re a longtime local or new to the area. A perfect gift or personal treat!

Visit Tampa Bay Swag Basket #5
$50

Starting bid

Show your Tampa Bay pride with this curated Visit Tampa Bay Swag Basket, packed with local treasures, branded merchandise, and must-have items celebrating the culture, flavor, and vibrancy of the city. From stylish apparel to unique keepsakes, this basket is designed to share the spirit of Tampa Bay—whether you’re a longtime local or new to the area. A perfect gift or personal treat!

Visit Tampa Bay Swag Basket #6
$50

Starting bid

Show your Tampa Bay pride with this curated Visit Tampa Bay Swag Basket, packed with local treasures, branded merchandise, and must-have items celebrating the culture, flavor, and vibrancy of the city. From stylish apparel to unique keepsakes, this basket is designed to share the spirit of Tampa Bay—whether you’re a longtime local or new to the area. A perfect gift or personal treat!

1- Month Unlimited Zoom Fitness
$50

Starting bid

Energize your wellness journey with one month of unlimited virtual classes from YIP Fitness, a California-based fitness community known for its dynamic, upbeat, and accessible workouts. Enjoy unlimited access to live Zoom sessions led by certified instructors who bring motivation, fun, and sweat-worthy energy straight to your home. From strength training and cardio to mobility and stretch sessions, YIP Fitness offers something for every level. Perfect for anyone looking to kickstart their fitness routine, stay consistent, or explore new ways to move—all from the comfort of your own space.

http://yipfitness.com/

