Next Generation Playground

Hosted by

Next Generation Playground

About this event

A Night for the Next Generation - Gala

42W813 Reinking Rd

Pingree Grove, IL 60140, USA

General Admission - Early Bird
$100
Available until Jul 31

Admission includes entry to our Gala and a special Parents Night Out experience at the farm. Guests will enjoy a family-style dinner along with complimentary soda, lemonade, and water throughout the evening.


A cash bar will be available for adult beverages, along with raffle and silent auction opportunities to support inclusive programming for children of all abilities. This is a meaningful evening to relax, connect, and celebrate community while making an impact.

General Admission
$125

Admission includes entry to our Gala and a special Parents Night Out experience at the farm. Guests will enjoy a family-style dinner along with complimentary soda, lemonade, and water throughout the evening.


A cash bar will be available for adult beverages, along with raffle and silent auction opportunities to support inclusive programming for children of all abilities. This is a meaningful evening to relax, connect, and celebrate community while making an impact.

Add a donation for Next Generation Playground

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