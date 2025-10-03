A Night for the Next Generation - Gala

About this event
Admission includes entry to our Gala and a special Parents Night Out experience at the farm. Guests will enjoy a family-style dinner along with complimentary soda, lemonade, and water throughout the evening.
A cash bar will be available for adult beverages, along with raffle and silent auction opportunities to support inclusive programming for children of all abilities. This is a meaningful evening to relax, connect, and celebrate community while making an impact.
Admission includes entry to our Gala and a special Parents Night Out experience at the farm. Guests will enjoy a family-style dinner along with complimentary soda, lemonade, and water throughout the evening.
A cash bar will be available for adult beverages, along with raffle and silent auction opportunities to support inclusive programming for children of all abilities. This is a meaningful evening to relax, connect, and celebrate community while making an impact.
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