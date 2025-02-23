TBD Trivia Night Silent Auction

Two Red Sox Box seats for May 25 at 1:30 pm against the Baltimore Orioles and an official Red Sox golf towel. The seats are between Home and Third Base, 11 rows from the field. Value: $450. Generously donated by Stacy and David Baime.
Two Red Sox Box seats for May 25 at 1:30 pm against the Baltimore Orioles and an official Red Sox golf towel. The seats are between Home and Third Base, 11 rows from the field. Value: $450. Generously donated by Stacy and David Baime.
Two-night stay in Newport
$200
Spend a wonderful weekend for two at Harbor Watch in Newport! $900 value. Relax and take in the 180-degree views of Newport Harbor from the private deck of this beautiful AirBNB or step out the front door onto Thames Street and enjoy everything that Newport has to offer.
Available December 1st 2025 - March 12th 2026 excluding holiday weekends. Subject to availability, and valid only for 2 people. Certificate will be mailed to winner. Generously donated by Jennifer Bradbury.
Custom Video Message from Savannah Bananas
$50
Custom video tribute call from members of the Savannah Bananas baseball team. Use for a birthday, Mitzvah Celebration or any occasion. Priceless value. Generously donated by Bonnie Taylor.
Two-night stay in Downtown Plymouth
$200
Pet friendly two bedroom unit (1 king and two twins), in a great location to walk to restaurants, whale watching, museums, music, Provincetown Ferry, and the Mayflower. $870 value. Easy drive to DCR Scusset Beach, Plimoth Patuxet, Mirabeau Spa. Amazing view from the deck! Most nights of the year are available, but need to coordinate with owners’ use of the property to pick your dates. Longer stay at a discounted rate available. This property is accessed up a flight of stairs. Generously donated by Wendy Weitzner and Mark Luhtanen.
Artisan Handmade Wood Serving Tray
$50
Beautiful wood serving tray crafted by temple member Deb Grossbaum. Made from walnut, padauk, and maple and has handles and feet. Generously donated by Deb Grossbaum. Priceless value.
Two Dress Circle Tickets for Kimberly Akimbo
$150
Enjoy the Broadway hit musical Kimberly Akimbo when it comes to the Emerson Colonial Theater. Tickets are for Saturday, May 10 at 8 pm. $500 value. Generously donated by Michelle Arroyo. Tickets will be transferred electronically to winner.
Four Hour Boat Ride on Naragansett Bay
$100
The winner will enjoy a morning or afternoon (approximately 4 hours) boating on beautiful Narragansett Bay in Rhode Island with 3 guests and temple members, Paul Greenberg and Renee Goldberg. $500 value. The excursion includes anchoring in one of the bay's many coves and swimming off of a 23' power boat, as well as non-alcoholic beverages and snacks. Generously donated by Renee Goldberg and Paul Greenberg.
Pedro Martinez Signed Baseball
$200
Own an authentic, signed baseball of famed Pedro Jaime Martínez, a Dominican-American former professional baseball starting pitcher. Value: $300. Martinez played in Major League Baseball from 1992 to 2009, for five teams—most notably the Boston Red Sox from 1998 to 2004. Generously donated by Mark Albion.
Round of Golf for 3 at Walpole Country Club
$350
Join Matthew Watsky for a round of golf for three guests (including greens fees and carts) at Walpole Country Club followed by drinks and appetizers. Value: $560. Generously donated by Matthew Watskey and Nancy Gottlieb.
Clase Azul Plata Tequila
$50
Treat yourself to a bottle of Clase Azul Plata Tequila, an unaged tequila bottled immediately after distillation resulting in a clear, bright color and a crisp, agave-forward flavor. Value: $150. Generously donated by Dan Weller and Lisa Fassberg Weller.
