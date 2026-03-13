The But God Collective

Hosted by

The But God Collective

About this event

TBGC BIBLE DRIVE

Prep Volunteer
Free

Volunteers will help prep meal bags for those in need.

Serve Volunteer
Free

Volunteers will hit the community and personally pass out meal bags, offering prayer and love to those in need.

Evangelize Volunteer
Free

Stationed in the delmar loop, volunteers will pass out bibles, snacks and pray with those in need.

DONATION ONLY
Pay what you can

If you can't be on the ground helping serve, this is a way to be a part of this movement. Donate what you can to help fund Bible Drive

Add a donation for The But God Collective

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!