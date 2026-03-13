TBGC BIBLE DRIVE

About this event
Volunteers will help prep meal bags for those in need.
Volunteers will hit the community and personally pass out meal bags, offering prayer and love to those in need.
Stationed in the delmar loop, volunteers will pass out bibles, snacks and pray with those in need.
If you can't be on the ground helping serve, this is a way to be a part of this movement. Donate what you can to help fund Bible Drive
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