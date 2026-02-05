Temple Beth Hillel
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Temple Beth Hillel

About this event

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TBH Pirates for Purim Silent Auction

Pick-up location

12326 Riverside Dr, North Hollywood, CA 91607, USA

$500 Disney Gift Card item
$500 Disney Gift Card
$275

Starting bid

$500 Disney gift card for use at the happiest place on earth, shopdisney.com, or any Disney resort!

4 Tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood item
4 Tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood
$325

Starting bid

Harry Potter, The Simpsons, Nintendo, and more! Tickets are good for single/same day admission only. They may not be applied toward the price of any Celebrity Annual Pass. Passes are not upgradeable and cannot be applied as a credit. Tickets are not valid for Halloween Horror Nights. Blackout dates apply.

Air Pods Max item
Air Pods Max
$300

Starting bid

The ultimate over-ear personal listening experience. AirPods Max® deliver stunningly detailed, high-fidelity audio. Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for sound that surrounds you. Pro-level Active Noise Cancellation to remove unwanted sound. Transparency mode to comfortably hear the world around you. Up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge. Effortless setup and on-head detection for a magical listening experience. Now with USB-C for easy charging. Estimated retail value of $550.

Magic Castle Hotel & Magic Castle Experience! item
Magic Castle Hotel & Magic Castle Experience! item
Magic Castle Hotel & Magic Castle Experience!
$300

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a one-of-a-kind Hollywood escape with a night at the iconic Magic Castle Hotel—where retro charm, oversized suites, and the famous Popsicle Hotline set the tone for pure fun. Your stay includes exclusive access to the legendary The Magic Castle and a $200 credit to indulge in cocktails and dining inside the club.

ECE Director for the Day - MAY 6 item
ECE Director for the Day - MAY 6
$50

Starting bid

Kids only! Your child can join our ECE Director, Claudine Douglas, as Director for the day! You kiddo can shadow Claudine, join her for meetings, visit classrooms, and have a special lunch with her!

MAY 6, 2026

ECE Director for the Day - MAY 13 item
ECE Director for the Day - MAY 13
$50

Starting bid

Kids only! Your child can join our ECE Director, Claudine Douglas, as Director for the day! You kiddo can shadow Claudine, join her for meetings, visit classrooms, and have a special lunch with her!

MAY 13, 2026

RS Director for the Day - 4th - 7th Grade (April 19) item
RS Director for the Day - 4th - 7th Grade (April 19)
$50

Starting bid

Join Rabbi Keara as Director of the Religious School for a day!

Open to 4th through 7th graders on APRIL 19, 2026.

RS Director for the Day - K- 3rd Grade (April 26) item
RS Director for the Day - K- 3rd Grade (April 26)
$50

Starting bid

Join Rabbi Keara as Director of the Religious School for a day!

Open to Kinder through 3rd graders on APRIL 26, 2026.

Acoustic Hofner Guitar Sienna Series HAS 05 with Book item
Acoustic Hofner Guitar Sienna Series HAS 05 with Book item
Acoustic Hofner Guitar Sienna Series HAS 05 with Book
$190

Starting bid

Straight from Norm's Rare Guitars - A Hofner Sienna Series HAS 05 Guitar (no case).

Included: Norm's Rare Guitars book by Norman Harris with David Swartz, Foreward by Tom Petty.

Pizza Maker by Hamilton Beach item
Pizza Maker by Hamilton Beach
$35

Starting bid

  • Versatile Cooking: Prepares hot, delicious pizza, snacks, and appetizers, offering a convenient solution for quick meals and entertaining.
  • Generous Capacity: Accommodates pizzas up to 12 inches in diameter, suitable for family-sized servings.
  • Even Cooking: Features a rotating cooking platform that promotes consistent and even results on all sides of the food.
  • Convenient Monitoring: A built-in viewing window allows users to watch food as it cooks without needing to open the oven.
  • Adjustable Controls: Includes a 30-minute timer with automatic shutoff and adjustable heat control for customized cooking.
  • Instant Operation: Eliminates the need for preheating, allowing for immediate cooking to save time.
$300 Airbnb Gift Card item
$300 Airbnb Gift Card
$175

Starting bid

$300 gift card toward your next adventure!

$50 REI Gift Card item
$50 REI Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$50 for use at REI or at REI.com

Amazon Echo Dot Bundle - Dragon Dot & $25 Amazon Gift Card item
Amazon Echo Dot Bundle - Dragon Dot & $25 Amazon Gift Card
$35

Starting bid

  • Echo Dot Kids: Amazon's most popular and cutest smart speaker with Alexa, made for kids (not a toy). A fun screen-free device kids love to use in their own room.
  • Includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+: A digital subscription designed for kids 3-12, Amazon Kids+ includes kid-friendly audiobooks and podcasts, interactive games and educational Alexa skills. After 1 year, your subscription will automatically renew every month starting at just $5.99/month plus applicable tax. You may cancel any time by visiting the Amazon Kids Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.
  • Age-appropriate listening: Requested songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, or Pandora are filtered for explicit lyrics. Amazon Kids+ provides access to ad-free podcasts from Wondery Kids & Family and ad-free radio stations from iHeart Radio Family.
  • Thousands of kid-friendly audiobooks: With Amazon Kids+, kids can listen to popular books from Disney, fiction classics from authors like Beverly Cleary, or kid-friendly non-fiction titles and biographies.
Private Tour of Griffith Park Observatory item
Private Tour of Griffith Park Observatory
$65

Starting bid

Enjoy a private tour of Griffith Observatory with TBH's own science educator, Rachel Brachman! Rachel's incredible tour takes about 2 hours and can be scheduled on a weekday evening.

Private Reiki Session with Shanti Greenspan! item
Private Reiki Session with Shanti Greenspan!
$65

Starting bid

A1-hour Reiki session experience designed to balance your "universal life force energy" and promote a deep state of relaxation with our very own Shanti Greenspan. This session will be scheduled with Shanti.

1 Month of Karate Kids Classes A item
1 Month of Karate Kids Classes A
$120

Starting bid

Dawn Barnes Karate Kids has been teaching Karate to children ages 3 1/2 to 12 years in a love based environment for over 30 years. Offer of one free month is for new students only (expires September 2026).

1 Month of Karate Kids Classes B item
1 Month of Karate Kids Classes B
$120

Starting bid

Dawn Barnes Karate Kids has been teaching Karate to children ages 3 1/2 to 12 years in a love based environment for over 30 years. Offer of one free month is for new students only (expires September 2026).

1 Month of Karate Kids Classes C item
1 Month of Karate Kids Classes C
$120

Starting bid

Dawn Barnes Karate Kids has been teaching Karate to children ages 3 1/2 to 12 years in a love based environment for over 30 years. Offer of one free month is for new students only (expires September 2026).

1 Month of Karate Kids Classes D item
1 Month of Karate Kids Classes D
$120

Starting bid

Dawn Barnes Karate Kids has been teaching Karate to children ages 3 1/2 to 12 years in a love based environment for over 30 years. Offer of one free month is for new students only (expires September 2026).

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