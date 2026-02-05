TBH Pirates for Purim Silent Auction

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$500 Disney gift card for use at the happiest place on earth, shopdisney.com, or any Disney resort!
Starting bid
Harry Potter, The Simpsons, Nintendo, and more! Tickets are good for single/same day admission only. They may not be applied toward the price of any Celebrity Annual Pass. Passes are not upgradeable and cannot be applied as a credit. Tickets are not valid for Halloween Horror Nights. Blackout dates apply.
Starting bid
The ultimate over-ear personal listening experience. AirPods Max® deliver stunningly detailed, high-fidelity audio. Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for sound that surrounds you. Pro-level Active Noise Cancellation to remove unwanted sound. Transparency mode to comfortably hear the world around you. Up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge. Effortless setup and on-head detection for a magical listening experience. Now with USB-C for easy charging. Estimated retail value of $550.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a one-of-a-kind Hollywood escape with a night at the iconic Magic Castle Hotel—where retro charm, oversized suites, and the famous Popsicle Hotline set the tone for pure fun. Your stay includes exclusive access to the legendary The Magic Castle and a $200 credit to indulge in cocktails and dining inside the club.
Starting bid
Kids only! Your child can join our ECE Director, Claudine Douglas, as Director for the day! You kiddo can shadow Claudine, join her for meetings, visit classrooms, and have a special lunch with her!
MAY 6, 2026
Starting bid
Kids only! Your child can join our ECE Director, Claudine Douglas, as Director for the day! You kiddo can shadow Claudine, join her for meetings, visit classrooms, and have a special lunch with her!
MAY 13, 2026
Starting bid
Join Rabbi Keara as Director of the Religious School for a day!
Open to 4th through 7th graders on APRIL 19, 2026.
Starting bid
Join Rabbi Keara as Director of the Religious School for a day!
Open to Kinder through 3rd graders on APRIL 26, 2026.
Starting bid
Straight from Norm's Rare Guitars - A Hofner Sienna Series HAS 05 Guitar (no case).
Included: Norm's Rare Guitars book by Norman Harris with David Swartz, Foreward by Tom Petty.
Starting bid
Starting bid
$300 gift card toward your next adventure!
Starting bid
$50 for use at REI or at REI.com
Starting bid
Starting bid
Enjoy a private tour of Griffith Observatory with TBH's own science educator, Rachel Brachman! Rachel's incredible tour takes about 2 hours and can be scheduled on a weekday evening.
Starting bid
A1-hour Reiki session experience designed to balance your "universal life force energy" and promote a deep state of relaxation with our very own Shanti Greenspan. This session will be scheduled with Shanti.
Starting bid
Dawn Barnes Karate Kids has been teaching Karate to children ages 3 1/2 to 12 years in a love based environment for over 30 years. Offer of one free month is for new students only (expires September 2026).
Starting bid
Dawn Barnes Karate Kids has been teaching Karate to children ages 3 1/2 to 12 years in a love based environment for over 30 years. Offer of one free month is for new students only (expires September 2026).
Starting bid
Dawn Barnes Karate Kids has been teaching Karate to children ages 3 1/2 to 12 years in a love based environment for over 30 years. Offer of one free month is for new students only (expires September 2026).
Starting bid
Dawn Barnes Karate Kids has been teaching Karate to children ages 3 1/2 to 12 years in a love based environment for over 30 years. Offer of one free month is for new students only (expires September 2026).
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