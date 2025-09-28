Fall Fundraising Auction

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Olive green witch hat with pumpkins and vines.
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Lori Siebert for Silvestri Fused Glass Plate. The Halloween plate features a spider and measures 8".
Starting bid
Lori Siebert for Silvestri Fused Glass Plate. The Halloween plate features a black cat and measures 11".
Starting bid
Lori Siebert for Silvestri Fused Glass Plate. The Halloween plate features a Jack-o'-lantern and measures 10".
Starting bid
Lori Siebert for Silvestri Fused Glass Platter. The Halloween platter features the phrase "No Tricks, Just Treats" and measures 15".
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Disney Halloween basket with a ceramic Minnie Mouse cookie jar, salt & pepper shakers, and two mugs.
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Two Disney Minnie Mouse Jack-o-lantern mugs with hot cocoa mix.
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Disney Loungefly mini backpack filled with art supplies.
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This basket is filled with Oz-themed items. It includes a The Wizard of and Wicked books, Elphaba and Glenda dolls, toys, a water bottle, and a coloring book.
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Disney Hocus Pocus Funko Pop Sanderson Sisters set. This is a Spirit Halloween Exclusive #1202.
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The Halloween Basket includes a Jack-o'-lantern purse, a witch doll, Squash Deddy Bear, a zippered pouch, and a book storage box.
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Three Halloween-themed pins. They measure approximately 3" tall.
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Green, purple, and black wreath made by a member of The Black Hats Society. The wreath is 18" with a chalkboard bat hanger.
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Green, gold, and black wreath made by a member of The Black Hats Society. The wreath is 18" with a chalkboard bat hanger.
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This basket includes $100 in gift cards to Bareknuckles Barbershop, Bed Head conditioner, Goldwell hairspray, a head wrap, and tissue box cover.
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4-Hour photo session with Michael Sullivan Photography. Photo sessions can be used for senior pictures, family, engagements, sports, or other events. Must be used before October 31, 2026.
Starting bid
A black witch hat hand decorated by a member of The Black Hats Society. The hat features a peacock feather with purple and green accents.
Starting bid
A black witch hat hand decorated by a member of The Black Hats Society. The hat features silver, stone, wood, leather, and feathers.
Starting bid
A black witch hat hand decorated by a member of The Black Hats Society. The hat features faux gold and pearl accents with white flowers.
Starting bid
A black witch hat hand decorated by a member of The Black Hats Society. The hat features a peacock feat
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