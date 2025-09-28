The Black Hats Society of Irvington Inc

Hosted by

The Black Hats Society of Irvington Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Fall Fundraising Auction

Pick-up location

5301 E St Clair St, Indianapolis, IN 46219, USA

Fall Witch Hat item
Fall Witch Hat item
Fall Witch Hat item
Fall Witch Hat
$15

Starting bid

Olive green witch hat with pumpkins and vines.

Glass Fusion Spider Plate item
Glass Fusion Spider Plate item
Glass Fusion Spider Plate
$8

Starting bid

Lori Siebert for Silvestri Fused Glass Plate. The Halloween plate features a spider and measures 8".

Glass Fusion Black Cat Plate item
Glass Fusion Black Cat Plate item
Glass Fusion Black Cat Plate
$10

Starting bid

Lori Siebert for Silvestri Fused Glass Plate. The Halloween plate features a black cat and measures 11".

Glass Fusion Jack-o'-Lantern Plate item
Glass Fusion Jack-o'-Lantern Plate item
Glass Fusion Jack-o'-Lantern Plate
$9

Starting bid

Lori Siebert for Silvestri Fused Glass Plate. The Halloween plate features a Jack-o'-lantern and measures 10".

Glass Fusion Halloween Platter item
Glass Fusion Halloween Platter item
Glass Fusion Halloween Platter
$12

Starting bid

Lori Siebert for Silvestri Fused Glass Platter. The Halloween platter features the phrase "No Tricks, Just Treats" and measures 15".

Minnie Mouse Ghost Basket item
Minnie Mouse Ghost Basket item
Minnie Mouse Ghost Basket item
Minnie Mouse Ghost Basket
$25

Starting bid

Disney Halloween basket with a ceramic Minnie Mouse cookie jar, salt & pepper shakers, and two mugs.

Minnie Mouse Mugs item
Minnie Mouse Mugs item
Minnie Mouse Mugs item
Minnie Mouse Mugs
$9

Starting bid

Two Disney Minnie Mouse Jack-o-lantern mugs with hot cocoa mix.

Disney Creative Basket item
Disney Creative Basket item
Disney Creative Basket
$35

Starting bid

Disney Loungefly mini backpack filled with art supplies.

Wizard of Oz Basket item
Wizard of Oz Basket item
Wizard of Oz Basket item
Wizard of Oz Basket
$28

Starting bid

This basket is filled with Oz-themed items. It includes a The Wizard of and Wicked books, Elphaba and Glenda dolls, toys, a water bottle, and a coloring book.

Funko Pop Sanderson Sisters item
Funko Pop Sanderson Sisters item
Funko Pop Sanderson Sisters
$8

Starting bid

Disney Hocus Pocus Funko Pop Sanderson Sisters set. This is a Spirit Halloween Exclusive #1202.

Halloween Basket item
Halloween Basket item
Halloween Basket item
Halloween Basket
$20

Starting bid

The Halloween Basket includes a Jack-o'-lantern purse, a witch doll, Squash Deddy Bear, a zippered pouch, and a book storage box.

Halloween Pins item
Halloween Pins
$8

Starting bid

Three Halloween-themed pins. They measure approximately 3" tall.

Witchy Wreath item
Witchy Wreath item
Witchy Wreath
$15

Starting bid

Green, purple, and black wreath made by a member of The Black Hats Society. The wreath is 18" with a chalkboard bat hanger.

Witchy Wreath 2 item
Witchy Wreath 2 item
Witchy Wreath 2
$15

Starting bid

Green, gold, and black wreath made by a member of The Black Hats Society. The wreath is 18" with a chalkboard bat hanger.

Halloween Hair Care item
Halloween Hair Care item
Halloween Hair Care
$30

Starting bid

This basket includes $100 in gift cards to Bareknuckles Barbershop, Bed Head conditioner, Goldwell hairspray, a head wrap, and tissue box cover.

Fall Photo Package item
Fall Photo Package item
Fall Photo Package
$210

Starting bid

4-Hour photo session with Michael Sullivan Photography. Photo sessions can be used for senior pictures, family, engagements, sports, or other events. Must be used before October 31, 2026.

Enchanting Witch Hat item
Enchanting Witch Hat item
Enchanting Witch Hat item
Enchanting Witch Hat
$15

Starting bid

A black witch hat hand decorated by a member of The Black Hats Society. The hat features a peacock feather with purple and green accents.

Western Witch Hat item
Western Witch Hat item
Western Witch Hat item
Western Witch Hat
$15

Starting bid

A black witch hat hand decorated by a member of The Black Hats Society. The hat features silver, stone, wood, leather, and feathers.

Glam Witch Hat item
Glam Witch Hat item
Glam Witch Hat item
Glam Witch Hat
$10

Starting bid

A black witch hat hand decorated by a member of The Black Hats Society. The hat features faux gold and pearl accents with white flowers.

Metal Witch Hat item
Metal Witch Hat item
Metal Witch Hat item
Metal Witch Hat
$10

Starting bid

A black witch hat hand decorated by a member of The Black Hats Society. The hat features a peacock feat

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