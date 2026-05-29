Sentinels Motorcycle Club - Mother Chapter

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Sentinels Motorcycle Club - Mother Chapter

About this event

TBL Live Auction 2026 (backup)

S1 | Skyfish Bartender & Bourbon Bundle item
S1 | Skyfish Bartender & Bourbon Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Skyfish Bartender Kit, OneGoat Rocker Bourbon Whiskey, SnapOn Rocks Glass Set, Rolling Smoke BB Gift Card

S2 | Autographed Aaron Gordon Basketball item
S2 | Autographed Aaron Gordon Basketball
$50

Starting bid

Aaron Gordon Signed Basketball with authentication certificate.

S3 | Adams Polishes Pro Detailer Kit item
S3 | Adams Polishes Pro Detailer Kit
$50

Starting bid

Adams Polishes SK Pro 12mm Swirl Killer Polisher Complete Kit, HD Graphic Duffle

S4 | Ultimate Bourbon & Barware Collection item
S4 | Ultimate Bourbon & Barware Collection
$50

Starting bid

OneGoat Rocker Bourbon Whiskey, Frolk Whiskey Set, Whiskey Rocks, Matco Tools Barware Set, Pour Amore Gargoyle Pourer

S5 | Eagle Rare & Thin Blue Line Decanter item
S5 | Eagle Rare & Thin Blue Line Decanter
$50

Starting bid

Eagles Rare Whiskey, Thin Blue Line Whiskey Decanter Set

S6 | Leopold Bros Tour & Rodizio Dinner item
S6 | Leopold Bros Tour & Rodizio Dinner
$50

Starting bid

Leopold Bros Tour and Tasting, Leopold Bros Silver Tree Vodka (1 Liter), Set of 2 Japanese Crystal Whiskey Glasses, Rodizio Grill Dinner for 2

S7 | Family Fun: Gel Guns & Pass Package item
S7 | Family Fun: Gel Guns & Pass Package
$50

Starting bid

2 Gel Pellet Toy Guns, 2 Slick City Gift Cards, Boondocks Passes

S8 | Monarch Casino Dinner for 4 item
S8 | Monarch Casino Dinner for 4
$50

Starting bid

Monarch Casino Gift Certificate – Dinner for 4 at Buffet

S9 | Lodge Casino Stay & Dine Package item
S9 | Lodge Casino Stay & Dine Package
$50

Starting bid

Lodge Casino – Free Buffet for 2 and Free One Night Stay

S10 | Great Wolf Lodge Getaway item
S10 | Great Wolf Lodge Getaway
$50

Starting bid

Great Wolf Lodge – One night stay in a deluxe queen suite and a $200 Gift Card 

S12 | F-Bomb Indian Motorcycles Metal Sign item
S12 | F-Bomb Indian Motorcycles Metal Sign
$50

Starting bid

F-Bomb Metal Works Indian Motorcycles Sign

S13 | F-Bomb "Happy Place" Metal Sign item
S13 | F-Bomb "Happy Place" Metal Sign
$50

Starting bid

F-Bomb Works This is my happy place sign

S14 | Harley Davidson Arctic Cooler & Gear item
S14 | Harley Davidson Arctic Cooler & Gear
$50

Starting bid

Arctic Cooler, Harley Davidson Knives (set of 2), Harley Davidson Table Top Smore Kit, Harley Davidson Bluetooth Speaker, Harley Davidson Duffle Bag

S15 | Arlo Security Camera & Harley Backpack item
S15 | Arlo Security Camera & Harley Backpack
$50

Starting bid

Arlo wireless security camera, Harley Davidson Backpack

S16 | Holosun Red Dot & Shotgun Knife item
S16 | Holosun Red Dot & Shotgun Knife
$50

Starting bid

Holosun Red Dot, Shotgun Knife with LED

S17 | Parry’s Pizza & Boondocks Fun Night item
S17 | Parry’s Pizza & Boondocks Fun Night
$50

Starting bid

Gift Card to Parry’s Pizza and Boondocks

S18 | Olde Town Car Care: 5 Oil Changes item
S18 | Olde Town Car Care: 5 Oil Changes
$50

Starting bid

5 Oil Changes at Olde Town Car Care

S19 | Roadhouse Dinner & Malibu Jack’s Passes item
S19 | Roadhouse Dinner & Malibu Jack’s Passes
$50

Starting bid

Texas Roadhouse Gift Box (Dinner for 2, Spice, Sauce, and peanuts), Two Gift Certificates to Malibu Jack’s in Thornton

S20 | Harley Decanter & Jester’s Theater Night item
S20 | Harley Decanter & Jester’s Theater Night
$50

Starting bid

Harley Davidson Motorcycle Decanter, Japanese Crystal set of 4 Whiskey Glasses, Gift Certificate to Jester’s Dinner Theater

S21 | Harley Decanter & Dinner Detective Night item
S21 | Harley Decanter & Dinner Detective Night
$50

Starting bid

Harley Davidson Motorcycle Decanter, Japanese Crystal set of 4 Whiskey Glasses, Gift Certificate to The Dinner Detective

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