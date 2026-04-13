TBME Merida Concierge + Scouting Trip

4 Days / 3 Nights

Program only. Lodging not included.





The TBME Immersion Scouting Trip is a deeper, more hands-on relocation preview for households that want a fuller understanding of how life in Mérida would actually work for them.

This is our core package for clients who are more serious, more intentional, and closer to making a decision. It combines lifestyle exploration, practical relocation guidance, and community integration in a way that gives you a much stronger sense of what living here would truly require and offer.





What’s included:

Pre-trip planning call

Personalized itinerary

Guided neighborhood and lifestyle exploration

One practical orientation block focused on schools or healthcare

Curated community touchpoint

Thursday meetup access when timing aligns

Hosted TBME connection point

Post-trip recap







School visits or education guidance, depending on your household needs

Healthcare orientation, including private care and practical medical navigation

Practical living support, which may include grocery, pharmacy, banking, transportation, or SIM card orientation

Driver-supported time during programmed itinerary hours

Community introductions and curated local insight.



Access to Thursday meetup or select TBME community experiences, based on timing



A deeper post-trip strategy recap

What this package helps you do:

Understand how your daily life could function in Mérida

Compare neighborhoods with greater confidence



Get clear on family logistics, wellness, healthcare, and practical setup.

Experience the city beyond surface impressions



Leave with a stronger sense of whether and how to move forward.