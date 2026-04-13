TBME Merida Concierge + Scouting Trip

About this shop
3 Days / 2 Nights
Lodging not included.
The TBME Preview Scouting Trip is the ideal starting point for households that want a curated and intentional introduction to life in Mérida without committing to a more extensive white-glove experience.
This package is designed to help you get your bearings, explore your priorities, and begin understanding how your lifestyle, values, and relocation goals align with life here. It is best for people in the early decision-making stage who want a guided overview with substance and clarity
4 Days / 3 Nights
Program only. Lodging not included.
The TBME Immersion Scouting Trip is a deeper, more hands-on relocation preview for households that want a fuller understanding of how life in Mérida would actually work for them.
This is our core package for clients who are more serious, more intentional, and closer to making a decision. It combines lifestyle exploration, practical relocation guidance, and community integration in a way that gives you a much stronger sense of what living here would truly require and offer.
What’s included:
School visits or education guidance, depending on your household needs
Healthcare orientation, including private care and practical medical navigation
Practical living support, which may include grocery, pharmacy, banking, transportation, or SIM card orientation
Driver-supported time during programmed itinerary hours
Community introductions and curated local insight.
Access to Thursday meetup or select TBME community experiences, based on timing
A deeper post-trip strategy recap
What this package helps you do:
Understand how your daily life could function in Mérida
Compare neighborhoods with greater confidence
Get clear on family logistics, wellness, healthcare, and practical setup.
Experience the city beyond surface impressions
Leave with a stronger sense of whether and how to move forward.
4 to 5 Days in Merida
Lodging not included.
The TBME White-Glove Relocation Preview is our premium scouting experience for households seeking high-touch support, deeper customization, and a more elevated relocation planning experience.
This package is designed for families, retirees, buyers, and high-intent clients who want a serious, guided experience with more direct support, more customization, and more access. It is built to reduce overwhelm, save time, and provide the highest level of clarity possible before making a move.
Best for:
High-intent households planning a move soon, families with more complex needs, clients exploring real estate or private school options, and those who want premium support throughout the experience.
What’s included:
What this package helps you do:
Experience Mérida at a deeper and more intentional level
Explore your move with strong guidance and less guesswork
Get premium support while evaluating neighborhoods, services, schools, and lifestyle fit
Leave Merida with a practical and emotionally grounded sense of your next steps.
3 days / 2 nights
A curated 3-day relocation preview experience in Mérida with preferred lodging included. Ideal for individuals, couples, and families who want a structured introduction to neighborhoods, lifestyle flow, schools or healthcare orientation, and community connection before making a bigger move decision.
Includes:
**Pricing is per household and based on standard occupancy. Final lodging arrangements may vary based on season, availability, and preferred room category.
4 days / 3 nights
A deeper, more hands-on relocation preview for households who want a fuller understanding of how life in Mérida would actually work for them.
Includes:
**Pricing is per household and based on standard occupancy. Final lodging arrangements may vary based on season, availability, and preferred room category.**
4 to 5 days
Our premium scouting experience for households seeking high-touch, customized relocation guidance with preferred lodging included.
Includes:
**Pricing is per household and based on standard occupancy. Final lodging arrangements may vary based on season, availability, and preferred room category.**
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!