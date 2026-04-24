TBME Merida Concierge + Scouting Trip Jeffers Family

Congratulations on taking the next step toward exploring life in Mérida with The Black Mérida Experience.





This customized scouting trip has been designed around your relocation goals, lifestyle needs, and the areas of support discussed with our team.





This payment secures your approved customized scouting trip package with TBME.





Included in Your Customized Scouting Trip





Your package includes:





Personalized pre-trip planning and coordination



Customized Mérida scouting itinerary

Neighborhood exploration based on your lifestyle goals



Long-term housing and real estate guidance



Property viewing coordination

Transportation support during scheduled scouting activities



Healthcare system overview and provider guidance



Community introductions through TBME



Local lifestyle orientation



Dedicated driver covering neighborhood tours, medical appointments, and school visits. No Uber



Airport pickup from Mérida International Airport, MID



