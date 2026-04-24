TBME Merida Concierge + Scouting Trip Jeffers Family

Congratulations on taking the next step toward exploring life in Mérida with The Black Mérida Experience.
This customized scouting trip has been designed around your relocation goals, lifestyle needs, and the areas of support discussed with our team.
This payment secures your approved customized scouting trip package with TBME.
Included in Your Customized Scouting Trip
Your package includes:
Personalized pre-trip planning and coordination
Customized Mérida scouting itinerary
Neighborhood exploration based on your lifestyle goals
Long-term housing and real estate guidance
Property viewing coordination
Transportation support during scheduled scouting activities
Healthcare system overview and provider guidance
Community introductions through TBME
Local lifestyle orientation
Dedicated driver covering neighborhood tours, medical appointments, and school visits. No Uber
Airport pickup from Mérida International Airport, MID
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!