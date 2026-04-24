Self Care Sunday

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Self Care Sunday

TBME Merida Concierge + Scouting Trip Jeffers Family

Jeffers Family | TBME Immersion Scouting Trip item
Jeffers Family | TBME Immersion Scouting Trip
$2,950

Congratulations on taking the next step toward exploring life in Mérida with The Black Mérida Experience.


This customized scouting trip has been designed around your relocation goals, lifestyle needs, and the areas of support discussed with our team.


This payment secures your approved customized scouting trip package with TBME.


Included in Your Customized Scouting Trip


Your package includes:


Personalized pre-trip planning and coordination


Customized Mérida scouting itinerary
Neighborhood exploration based on your lifestyle goals


Long-term housing and real estate guidance


Property viewing coordination
Transportation support during scheduled scouting activities


Healthcare system overview and provider guidance


Community introductions through TBME


Local lifestyle orientation


Dedicated driver covering neighborhood tours, medical appointments, and school visits. No Uber


Airport pickup from Mérida International Airport, MID


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!