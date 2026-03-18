Self Care Sunday

Hosted by

Self Care Sunday

About this event

TBME Young Explorers Spring Camp (Ages 5–13)

La Plancha Park | Calle 46

Centro, 97000 Mérida, Yuc.

Full 2 Week Camp | BRING Lunch
$368

Includes

full 2-week camp

all field trips

breakfast

snacks

CAMPER BRINGS OWN LUNCH

Full 2 Week Camp | All-Inclusive
$420

Includes

full 2-week camp

all field trips

daily lunch

breakfast

snacks


Extended Care Add-On (3 PM – 5 PM)
$30

ONLY Available for the full 2-week session

One Week Camp | BRING Lunch
$215

Includes

full 2-week camp

all field trips

breakfast

snacks

CAMPER BRINGS OWN LUNCH

One Week Camp | All-Inclusive
$245

Includes

full One week camp

all field trips

daily lunch

breakfast

snacks


Drop-In Day (Limited Availability) FIELD TRIP DAY
$52

ONE DAY INCLUDES

field trip

lunch

breakfast

snacks


Drop-In Day (Limited Availability) Base Camp
$40

ONE DAY INCLUDES

Full Day 10a-3p

Workshop

Activities

lunch

breakfast

snacks

Sibling Discount (same household) ALL INCLUSIVE
$365

Includes

full 2-week camp

all field trips

daily lunch

breakfast

snacks


Sibling Discount (same household) Bring Lunch
$310

Includes

full 2-week camp

all field trips

breakfast

snacks

Camper Brings Lunch


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