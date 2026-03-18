TBME Young Explorers Spring Camp (Ages 5–13)

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About this event
Centro, 97000 Mérida, Yuc.
Includes
full 2-week camp
all field trips
breakfast
snacks
CAMPER BRINGS OWN LUNCH
Includes
full 2-week camp
all field trips
daily lunch
breakfast
snacks
ONLY Available for the full 2-week session
Includes
full 2-week camp
all field trips
breakfast
snacks
CAMPER BRINGS OWN LUNCH
Includes
full One week camp
all field trips
daily lunch
breakfast
snacks
ONE DAY INCLUDES
field trip
lunch
breakfast
snacks
ONE DAY INCLUDES
Full Day 10a-3p
Workshop
Activities
lunch
breakfast
snacks
Includes
full 2-week camp
all field trips
daily lunch
breakfast
snacks
Includes
full 2-week camp
all field trips
breakfast
snacks
Camper Brings Lunch
$
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