TBME Young Explorers Summer Camp (Ages 5–14)

About this event
Centro, 97000 Mérida, Yuc.
($184/week)
Includes
full 2-week camp
all field trips
breakfast
snacks
($185/week)
Includes
full 2-week camp
all field trips
daily lunch
breakfast
snacks
($200/week)
Includes
full 2-week camp
all field trips
daily lunch
breakfast
snacks
$193.75/week
Includes
full 2-week camp
all field trips
daily lunch
breakfast
snacks
($175/week) each child
Includes
full 2-week camp
all field trips
daily lunch
breakfast
snacks
($190/week)
Includes
full 2-week camp
all field trips
daily lunch
breakfast
snacks
ONLY Available for the full 2-week session
ONE DAY INCLUDES
field trip
lunch
breakfast
snacks
ONE DAY INCLUDES
Full Day 10a-3p
Workshop
Activities
lunch
breakfast
snacks
accepting donations for supplies, field trips, staff, transportation, lunch/snacks, and all the little things that help make camp special. 🩷
$
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