Self Care Sunday

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Self Care Sunday

About this event

TBME Young Explorers Summer Camp (Ages 5–14)

La Plancha Park | Calle 46

Centro, 97000 Mérida, Yuc.

Early Bird | Session 1 (one camper)
$368

($184/week)

Includes

full 2-week camp

all field trips

breakfast

snacks


Both Sessions | Early Bird Bundle
$743

($185/week)


Includes

full 2-week camp

all field trips

daily lunch

breakfast

snacks


All Inclusive Session 1 (one camper)
$400

($200/week)


Includes

full 2-week camp

all field trips

daily lunch

breakfast

snacks


Both Sessions ALL INCLUSIVE Bundle (one camper)
$775

$193.75/week


Includes

full 2-week camp

all field trips

daily lunch

breakfast

snacks


EARLY BIRD | Sibling Discount (same household) ALL INCLUSIVE
$350

($175/week) each child


Includes

full 2-week camp

all field trips

daily lunch

breakfast

snacks


Sibling Discount (same household) ALL INCLUSIVE
$380

($190/week)


Includes

full 2-week camp

all field trips

daily lunch

breakfast

snacks


Extended Care Add-On (3 PM – 5 PM)
$50

ONLY Available for the full 2-week session

Drop-In Day (Limited Availability) FIELD TRIP DAY
$58

ONE DAY INCLUDES

field trip

lunch

breakfast

snacks


Drop-In Day (Limited Availability) Base Camp
$40

ONE DAY INCLUDES

Full Day 10a-3p

Workshop

Activities

lunch

breakfast

snacks

DONATION | Sponsor
Pay what you can

accepting donations for supplies, field trips, staff, transportation, lunch/snacks, and all the little things that help make camp special. 🩷 

Add a donation for Self Care Sunday

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