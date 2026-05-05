Temple Beth Or Preschool
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Temple Beth Or Preschool

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TBOP's Silent Auction

Museum of Life + Science item
Museum of Life + Science
$36

Starting bid

Enjoy a day of discovery with five guest passes to the Museum of Life and Science! This hands-on museum offers endless fun for curious minds of all ages, featuring interactive exhibits, outdoor play spaces, animal encounters, and more. It’s the perfect family outing filled with learning, exploration, and adventure.

Tutu School One Month of Classes + bag item
Tutu School One Month of Classes + bag
$36

Starting bid

Twirl into the joy of dance with one month of free classes at Tutu School! This delightful package introduces little dancers to the magic of ballet in a playful, nurturing environment designed just for young children. Included is a sweet favor bag to make the experience even more special. A perfect opportunity to inspire creativity, movement, and confidence!

One Week of Summer Camp @ GymCarolina item
One Week of Summer Camp @ GymCarolina
$72

Starting bid

Keep the fun going all summer long with one week of camp at Gymcarolina Gymnastics! Packed with games, movement, activities, and nonstop energy-burning fun, this camp experience is a favorite for kids and a win for parents. A great way to keep little ones active, engaged, and making memories during summer break. (Value: $230)

One Month of Taekwondo Classes item
One Month of Taekwondo Classes
$18

Starting bid

Kickstart confidence, focus, and fun with this exciting package from Pecks Taekwondo! This includes one month of classes plus a complete uniform, giving your child a great introduction to the world of Taekwondo. Students will build strength, coordination, discipline, and self-confidence in a supportive and energetic environment. A fantastic opportunity to try something new and empowering!

One Month of Taekwondo Classes item
One Month of Taekwondo Classes
$18

Starting bid

Kickstart confidence, focus, and fun with this exciting package from Pecks Taekwondo! This includes one month of classes plus a complete uniform, giving your child a great introduction to the world of Taekwondo. Students will build strength, coordination, discipline, and self-confidence in a supportive and energetic environment. A fantastic opportunity to try something new and empowering!

One Month of Unlimited Martial Arts Classes item
One Month of Unlimited Martial Arts Classes
$36

Starting bid

Experience the energy and discipline of martial arts with one month of unlimited training at Master Chang’s Martial Arts. This package includes a uniform and belt and can be used at any MCMA location. A great opportunity for kids to build confidence, focus, and strength—start anytime! (Value: $300)

British Swim School Gift Basket item
British Swim School Gift Basket
$54

Starting bid

Make a splash with this fantastic gift basket from British Swim School! Perfect for little swimmers and growing families, this package includes fun swim-themed goodies along with a gift certificate for 4 free swim lessons. Known for its gentle, safety-first approach, British Swim School helps children build confidence in the water while learning essential life-saving skills. A great opportunity to dive into a fun and valuable experience!

Reserved Seats for Hannukah celebration 2026 item
Reserved Seats for Hannukah celebration 2026
$36

Starting bid

Enjoy a truly special evening at our Hanukkah celebration with reserved VIP seating at the front table for the 2026 event. No need to arrive early, the table will be reserved so you can gather in comfort and style while enjoying the festivities, performances, and community celebration with the best view in the house. A wonderful way to make this holiday experience even more memorable!

Chick-fil-A Lunch w/ Sherri + friend item
Chick-fil-A Lunch w/ Sherri + friend
$36

Starting bid

Enjoy a special picnic lunch with the Preschool Director, featuring a meal from Chick-fil-A! Your child will also get to choose a friend to join them, making it an even more memorable experience. A fun, relaxed time to feel extra special, share a meal, and enjoy time together outside the classroom.

Ice Cream with Ms. Kathy item
Ice Cream with Ms. Kathy
$36

Starting bid

Enjoy a sweet treat with the spectacular Ms. Kathy! Whether your child is currently in her class, graduated from her room, or has a younger sibling who adores her, time with Ms. Kathy is always full of fun, laughter, and smiles. Your child and a friend will enjoy ice cream together while making a special memory with one of TBOP’s most beloved teachers! They will also be crafting or playing games, and there will be special goodies to take home and commemorate their shared time.

Ice Cream with Ms. Kathy (Bonus Second Offer) item
Ice Cream with Ms. Kathy (Bonus Second Offer)
$80

Starting bid

Because it's such a high demand! Ms. Kathy will take another lucky winner out for ice cream with a friend. Enjoy a sweet treat with the spectacular Ms. Kathy! Whether your child is currently in her class, graduated from her room, or has a younger sibling who adores her, time with Ms. Kathy is always full of fun, laughter, and smiles. Your child and a friend will enjoy ice cream together while making a special memory with one of TBOP’s most beloved teachers! They will also be crafting or playing games, and there will be special goodies to take home and commemorate their shared time.

VIP Parking for Summer 2026 item
VIP Parking for Summer 2026
$36

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxed summer with a VIP reserved parking pass for June through August 2026. Perfect for summer program drop-offs, this front-row spot adds ease and convenience all season long.

VIP Parking Pass for Fall 2026 item
VIP Parking Pass for Fall 2026
$36

Starting bid

Enjoy the ultimate convenience with a VIP reserved parking pass at preschool for September through December 2026. Skip the morning rush and enjoy easy, stress-free drop-off with your own designated spot right at the front.

VIP Parking Pass for Winter-Spring 2027 item
VIP Parking Pass for Winter-Spring 2027
$36

Starting bid

Make winter and spring drop-offs a breeze with a VIP reserved parking pass from January through May 2027. A front-row spot means quicker arrivals, easier mornings, and one less thing to think about during busy school days.

Trash Bash: Private Garbage Truck Visit item
Trash Bash: Private Garbage Truck Visit
$90

Starting bid

Does your child stop everything they’re doing the moment they hear those brakes down the street? Give them the thrill of a lifetime with a private visit from a real, working garbage truck! Forget the pony rides—this year, the biggest wheels in town are rolling right up to your driveway for the ultimate birthday party or neighborhood celebration. (Donated by GFL Environmental)

The Experience Includes:

  • The Main Attraction: A shiny, professional garbage truck arrives at your home for a 45-minute private session.
  • Hands-on Exploration: The "Guest of Honor" and their friends can climb into the cab, honk the legendary air horn, and see the controls up close.
  • The "Big Show": A live demonstration of the mechanical lift—watch those levers move and the hopper roar!
  • Photo Ops: Plenty of time for epic photos behind the wheel and with the crew.
  • Safety First: A guided safety talk from a professional driver about how these massive machines keep our city clean.

Perfect For:

  • A "Trash" themed birthday party.
  • A neighborhood block party surprise.
  • The ultimate Garbage Truck fan who knows every truck in the fleet by name.


Woodplay Birthday Party for 24 item
Woodplay Birthday Party for 24
$90

Starting bid

Celebrate your child’s big day with an unforgettable party at Woodplay of the Carolinas! This weekend birthday package (a $399 value) includes a fun-filled party for up to 24 kids in their exciting play environment. It’s the perfect way to enjoy an active, memorable celebration—just bring the guests and let the fun begin!

Master Chang's Martial Arts Birthday Party item
Master Chang's Martial Arts Birthday Party
$36

Starting bid

Celebrate in action-packed style with a birthday party at Master Chang’s Martial Arts! This weekend party at any MCMA location includes fun martial arts activities led by instructors for an unforgettable celebration. A unique and exciting way to mark your child’s special day! (Value: $399)

Rainy Day Fun Bundle item
Rainy Day Fun Bundle
$54

Starting bid

Ready for the ultimate family fun day? This bundle includes three 5-jump passes to Pump It Up for bouncing, sliding, and burning off energy, plus a $50 gift card to Bumble Brews for a post-play treat and $50 toward dry cleaning services at Brothers Cleaners to help make the week a little easier afterward. The perfect mix of fun for the kids and a little practicality for the grown-ups!

Preschool Parent Package item
Preschool Parent Package
$54

Starting bid

A curated collection made with busy preschool parents in mind! Enjoy a $50 dry cleaning gift card from Brothers Cleaners, coffee shop gift card from Optimist Coffee, parent activity books, brand new adult medium TBOP t-shirt, and $100 toward preschool photos from Gail VanMatre to help capture those special school memories.

Freshly Baked by Meg (Gluten Free) & Baking Bundle item
Freshly Baked by Meg (Gluten Free) & Baking Bundle
$18

Starting bid

Enjoy a $25 gift certificate from Freshly Baked by Meg, a beloved local gluten-free bakery specializing in delicious custom treats made with care. Run by a TBOP alum parent, this small business brings both heart and flavor to every bake. Plus this bundle includes some kids cookbooks and aprons to make it even more special. A perfect gift for anyone who loves sweet treats!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!