TBOP's Silent Auction

Because it's such a high demand! Ms. Kathy will take another lucky winner out for ice cream with a friend. Enjoy a sweet treat with the spectacular Ms. Kathy! Whether your child is currently in her class, graduated from her room, or has a younger sibling who adores her, time with Ms. Kathy is always full of fun, laughter, and smiles. Your child and a friend will enjoy ice cream together while making a special memory with one of TBOP’s most beloved teachers! They will also be crafting or playing games, and there will be special goodies to take home and commemorate their shared time.