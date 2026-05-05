TBOP's Silent Auction

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Enjoy a day of discovery with five guest passes to the Museum of Life and Science! This hands-on museum offers endless fun for curious minds of all ages, featuring interactive exhibits, outdoor play spaces, animal encounters, and more. It’s the perfect family outing filled with learning, exploration, and adventure.
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Twirl into the joy of dance with one month of free classes at Tutu School! This delightful package introduces little dancers to the magic of ballet in a playful, nurturing environment designed just for young children. Included is a sweet favor bag to make the experience even more special. A perfect opportunity to inspire creativity, movement, and confidence!
Starting bid
Keep the fun going all summer long with one week of camp at Gymcarolina Gymnastics! Packed with games, movement, activities, and nonstop energy-burning fun, this camp experience is a favorite for kids and a win for parents. A great way to keep little ones active, engaged, and making memories during summer break. (Value: $230)
Starting bid
Kickstart confidence, focus, and fun with this exciting package from Pecks Taekwondo! This includes one month of classes plus a complete uniform, giving your child a great introduction to the world of Taekwondo. Students will build strength, coordination, discipline, and self-confidence in a supportive and energetic environment. A fantastic opportunity to try something new and empowering!
Starting bid
Kickstart confidence, focus, and fun with this exciting package from Pecks Taekwondo! This includes one month of classes plus a complete uniform, giving your child a great introduction to the world of Taekwondo. Students will build strength, coordination, discipline, and self-confidence in a supportive and energetic environment. A fantastic opportunity to try something new and empowering!
Starting bid
Experience the energy and discipline of martial arts with one month of unlimited training at Master Chang’s Martial Arts. This package includes a uniform and belt and can be used at any MCMA location. A great opportunity for kids to build confidence, focus, and strength—start anytime! (Value: $300)
Starting bid
Make a splash with this fantastic gift basket from British Swim School! Perfect for little swimmers and growing families, this package includes fun swim-themed goodies along with a gift certificate for 4 free swim lessons. Known for its gentle, safety-first approach, British Swim School helps children build confidence in the water while learning essential life-saving skills. A great opportunity to dive into a fun and valuable experience!
Starting bid
Enjoy a truly special evening at our Hanukkah celebration with reserved VIP seating at the front table for the 2026 event. No need to arrive early, the table will be reserved so you can gather in comfort and style while enjoying the festivities, performances, and community celebration with the best view in the house. A wonderful way to make this holiday experience even more memorable!
Starting bid
Enjoy a special picnic lunch with the Preschool Director, featuring a meal from Chick-fil-A! Your child will also get to choose a friend to join them, making it an even more memorable experience. A fun, relaxed time to feel extra special, share a meal, and enjoy time together outside the classroom.
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Enjoy a sweet treat with the spectacular Ms. Kathy! Whether your child is currently in her class, graduated from her room, or has a younger sibling who adores her, time with Ms. Kathy is always full of fun, laughter, and smiles. Your child and a friend will enjoy ice cream together while making a special memory with one of TBOP’s most beloved teachers! They will also be crafting or playing games, and there will be special goodies to take home and commemorate their shared time.
Starting bid
Because it's such a high demand! Ms. Kathy will take another lucky winner out for ice cream with a friend. Enjoy a sweet treat with the spectacular Ms. Kathy! Whether your child is currently in her class, graduated from her room, or has a younger sibling who adores her, time with Ms. Kathy is always full of fun, laughter, and smiles. Your child and a friend will enjoy ice cream together while making a special memory with one of TBOP’s most beloved teachers! They will also be crafting or playing games, and there will be special goodies to take home and commemorate their shared time.
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxed summer with a VIP reserved parking pass for June through August 2026. Perfect for summer program drop-offs, this front-row spot adds ease and convenience all season long.
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Enjoy the ultimate convenience with a VIP reserved parking pass at preschool for September through December 2026. Skip the morning rush and enjoy easy, stress-free drop-off with your own designated spot right at the front.
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Make winter and spring drop-offs a breeze with a VIP reserved parking pass from January through May 2027. A front-row spot means quicker arrivals, easier mornings, and one less thing to think about during busy school days.
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Does your child stop everything they’re doing the moment they hear those brakes down the street? Give them the thrill of a lifetime with a private visit from a real, working garbage truck! Forget the pony rides—this year, the biggest wheels in town are rolling right up to your driveway for the ultimate birthday party or neighborhood celebration. (Donated by GFL Environmental)
Starting bid
Celebrate your child’s big day with an unforgettable party at Woodplay of the Carolinas! This weekend birthday package (a $399 value) includes a fun-filled party for up to 24 kids in their exciting play environment. It’s the perfect way to enjoy an active, memorable celebration—just bring the guests and let the fun begin!
Starting bid
Celebrate in action-packed style with a birthday party at Master Chang’s Martial Arts! This weekend party at any MCMA location includes fun martial arts activities led by instructors for an unforgettable celebration. A unique and exciting way to mark your child’s special day! (Value: $399)
Starting bid
Ready for the ultimate family fun day? This bundle includes three 5-jump passes to Pump It Up for bouncing, sliding, and burning off energy, plus a $50 gift card to Bumble Brews for a post-play treat and $50 toward dry cleaning services at Brothers Cleaners to help make the week a little easier afterward. The perfect mix of fun for the kids and a little practicality for the grown-ups!
Starting bid
A curated collection made with busy preschool parents in mind! Enjoy a $50 dry cleaning gift card from Brothers Cleaners, coffee shop gift card from Optimist Coffee, parent activity books, brand new adult medium TBOP t-shirt, and $100 toward preschool photos from Gail VanMatre to help capture those special school memories.
Starting bid
Enjoy a $25 gift certificate from Freshly Baked by Meg, a beloved local gluten-free bakery specializing in delicious custom treats made with care. Run by a TBOP alum parent, this small business brings both heart and flavor to every bake. Plus this bundle includes some kids cookbooks and aprons to make it even more special. A perfect gift for anyone who loves sweet treats!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!