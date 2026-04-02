TCA Athletics Summer Camps

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About this shop
Conditioning, Lifting, & Agilities Workout
6th-12th grade boys and girls
6/8/26 - 7/23/26 (no camp 6/29/26-7/3/26)
Monday-Thursday
8:30am - 10:00am
Barber Gym
Contact: Coach Scott Campbell
1st-2nd grade boys and girls
6/1/26 - 6/3/26
10:15am - 12:15pm
Eagle Gym
Contact:
Coach Jeff Peterson
[email protected]
Limit: 40
3rd - 5th grade boys and girls
6/15/26 - 6/18/26
10:00am - 12:00pm
Barber Gym
Contact:
Coach Jeff Peterson
[email protected]
Limit: 40
6th-8th grade boys and girls
6/15/26 - 6/18/26
1:00pm - 4:00pm
Barber Gym
Contact:
Coach Jeff Peterson
[email protected]
Limit: 40
1st-8th grade boys
6/25/26 & 6/26/26
6:30pm - 8:30pm
6/27/26
8:30am - 10:30am
Eagle Field
Contact:
Coach Scott Campbell
[email protected]
Limit: 50
6th - 8th girls
6/8/26 - 6/11/26
10:30am - 12:30pm
Eagle Field
Contact:
Coach Miranda Carlisle
[email protected]
Limit: 20
6th - 8th girls
6/8/26 - 6/11/26
1:00pm - 3:00pm
Eagle Field
Contact:
Coach Miranda Carlisle
[email protected]
Limit: 20
3rd - 5th boys
7/20/26 - 7/23/26
8:00am - 10:00am
Eagle Field
Contact:
Coach Danny Flores
[email protected]
Limit: 50
6th - 8th boys
7/20/26 - 7/23/26
10:30am - 12:30pm
Eagle Field
Contact:
Coach Danny Flores
[email protected]
Limit: 50
2nd - 5th girls
7/13/26 - 7/16/26
10:30am - 12:30pm
Barber Gym
Contact:
Coach Dora Sigala
[email protected]
Limit: 40
6th - 8th girls
7/13/26 - 7/16/26
1:00pm - 3:00pm
Barber Gym
Contact:
Coach Dora Sigala
[email protected]
817-441-5897
Limit: 40
9th - 12th girls
7/20/26 - 7/23/26
1:00pm - 3:00pm
Barber Gym
Contact:
Coach Dora Sigala
[email protected]
817-441-5897
Limit: 40
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