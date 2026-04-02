Tbca Inc

Offered by

Tbca Inc

About this shop

TCA Athletics Summer Camps

Eagle C.L.A.W. Camp item
Eagle C.L.A.W. Camp
$200

Conditioning, Lifting, & Agilities Workout

6th-12th grade boys and girls


6/8/26 - 7/23/26 (no camp 6/29/26-7/3/26)

Monday-Thursday

8:30am - 10:00am

Barber Gym


Contact: Coach Scott Campbell

[email protected]

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Basketball Early Elementary Camp item
Basketball Early Elementary Camp
$150

1st-2nd grade boys and girls


6/1/26 - 6/3/26
10:15am - 12:15pm
Eagle Gym


Contact:
Coach Jeff Peterson
[email protected]


Limit: 40

0
Basketball Elementary Camp item
Basketball Elementary Camp
$175

3rd - 5th grade boys and girls


6/15/26 - 6/18/26
10:00am - 12:00pm
Barber Gym


Contact:
Coach Jeff Peterson
[email protected]


Limit: 40

0
Basketball Middle School Camp item
Basketball Middle School Camp
$175

6th-8th grade boys and girls


6/15/26 - 6/18/26
1:00pm - 4:00pm
Barber Gym


Contact:
Coach Jeff Peterson
[email protected]


Limit: 40

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Football Youth Camp item
Football Youth Camp
$150

1st-8th grade boys


6/25/26 & 6/26/26
6:30pm - 8:30pm
6/27/26
8:30am - 10:30am
Eagle Field


Contact:
Coach Scott Campbell
[email protected]


Limit: 50

0
Softball Middle School item
Softball Middle School
$175

6th - 8th girls


6/8/26 - 6/11/26
10:30am - 12:30pm
Eagle Field


Contact:
Coach Miranda Carlisle
[email protected]


Limit: 20

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Softball High School Camp item
Softball High School Camp
$175

6th - 8th girls


6/8/26 - 6/11/26
1:00pm - 3:00pm
Eagle Field


Contact:
Coach Miranda Carlisle
[email protected]


Limit: 20

0
Baseball Elementary Camp item
Baseball Elementary Camp
$150

3rd - 5th boys


7/20/26 - 7/23/26
8:00am - 10:00am
Eagle Field


Contact:
Coach Danny Flores
[email protected]


Limit: 50

0
Baseball Middle School Camp item
Baseball Middle School Camp
$150

6th - 8th boys


7/20/26 - 7/23/26
10:30am - 12:30pm
Eagle Field


Contact:
Coach Danny Flores
[email protected]


Limit: 50

0
Volleyball Elementary Camp item
Volleyball Elementary Camp
$175

2nd - 5th girls


7/13/26 - 7/16/26
10:30am - 12:30pm
Barber Gym

Contact:
Coach Dora Sigala

[email protected]

Limit: 40


0
Volleyball Middle School Camp item
Volleyball Middle School Camp
$175

6th - 8th girls

7/13/26 - 7/16/26
1:00pm - 3:00pm
Barber Gym


Contact:

Coach Dora Sigala
[email protected]
817-441-5897

Limit: 40

0
Volleyball High School item
Volleyball High School
$175

9th - 12th girls

7/20/26 - 7/23/26
1:00pm - 3:00pm
Barber Gym


Contact:

Coach Dora Sigala
[email protected]
817-441-5897

Limit: 40

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