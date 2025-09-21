TCAL P&P Cash Payments 2025

23600 Overland Dr STE 180

Dulles, VA 20166, USA

1. Paw-satively Slapshot 10 item
1. Paw-satively Slapshot 10
free

Limited Edition Autographed Ovechkin Stick

2 Whiskers & Wine 10 item
2 Whiskers & Wine 10
free

In-Home Wine Tasting Experience with Wine Society

https://www.winesociety.com/experiences/in-home-wine-tasting-experiences

Estimated Value: $800.00

3 It's beginning to look a lot like Catmas 10 item
3 It's beginning to look a lot like Catmas 10
free

White House Christmas Ornaments 1991-2015 Collection

Estimated Value: $600.00

4 Purr-spective Painting 5 item
4 Purr-spective Painting 5
free

Geometric Abstraction Painting 20x20 by a local Virginia artist.

Estimated value: $350.00

5 Meowgical Complexion 5 item
5 Meowgical Complexion 5
free

StriVectin Face Lift

Oil of Olay Pro Advanced Retinal

TirTir Collagen Core Glow Mask

Biodance Facemasks X 3

Rice toner

Peekaboo

345 Hand cream

Birch Juice Sunscreen

Estimated Value: $279.00

6 Pawsitively Radiant 5 item
6 Pawsitively Radiant 5
free

StruVectin Neck

Klaris Deep Cleansing Oil

Biodance Facemasks X 3

StriVectin Face Lift

Oil of Olay Pro Advanced Retinal

Cosnori Tone Up Cream

Estimated Value: $332.00

7 Purrfect Glow 5 item
7 Purrfect Glow 5
free

StriVectin Face Lift

Klaris Deep Cleansing Oil

Birch Juice Sunscreen

TirTir Collagen Core Glow Mask

StruVectin Neck

Biodance Facemasks X 2

StriVectun Gel-Cream for Eyes

Estimated Value: $416.00

8 The Enchanted Purr-quest 5 item
8 The Enchanted Purr-quest 5
free

Misc. cat toy/treat fillers

Cat tunnel

Dragon ball cat bed

Cat wand x 3

Flexy Paw for Pawfect Photos

Small Cuddly blanket x 2

Cat DNA test

Estimated Value: $317.00

9 Kick off Kit item
9 Kick off Kit
free

Glory Days and Casual Pint Gift cards/certificates

Estimated Value: $170.00

10 Howl-o-ween Hideaway item
10 Howl-o-ween Hideaway
free

Spooky dog house

Dog crate 30x19x21

Large Cuddly Blanket (x2)

Estimated Value: $176.00

11 Leesburg Day Out item
11 Leesburg Day Out
free

Bowlero (Leesburg):

12 BOGO Games, 2 Free Hours x2

Traci is Italian Kitchen: $50.00

CMX Movies / Leesburg

4 Passes + 2 Medium Popcorns

Estimated Value: $230.00

12 Meowmy and me Spa Day item
12 Meowmy and me Spa Day
free

For cat:

2 fleece cat blankets, toys, cat tunnel hideout, treats, and dragon ball bed

For mom:

candle, beauty samples, wine glass, mug, cat earrings, face mask, and cat zen garden

Estimated Value: $150.00

13 Bungalow Bliss item
13 Bungalow Bliss
free

$100 Gift Card to the Bungalow Lakehouse in Sterling

14 Knit Happens, 🐱 item
14 Knit Happens, 🐱
free

Hand dyed DK silk/merino yarn

2 sets circular knitting needles

Stitch markers, yarn needles, tape measure

Project bag

Row counter

Nordic mug

Yarn minder

Yarn cake winder

Eye of the Partridge Heel Cowl

Estimated Value: $106.00

15 Falls Church Foodie item
15 Falls Church Foodie
free

Clare & Don's Beach Shack (restaurant in Falls Church)

Dogwood Tavern (restaurant in Falls Church)

Lil City Creamery

Estimated Value: $100.00

16 Sweater Weather Home item
16 Sweater Weather Home
free

Large fall wreath

Candle

2 -18x 18 Pumpkin Pillow Cases

Eddie Bauer Sherpa Throw

Estimated Value: $95.00

17 Mellow Cravings item
17 Mellow Cravings
free

Mellow Mushroom Pizza $ 50.00

Hooters $50 gift card and cup (Chantilly)

Crumbl Cookies - 2 individual cookie coupons - Bristow & Chantilly locations

Estimated Value: $110.00

18 Meowgical Masquerade item
18 Meowgical Masquerade
free

2006/2007 Unique Venetian Masks

Estimated value: $160.00

19 Purrfect Picnic item
19 Purrfect Picnic
free

Rolls-Royce picnic backpack with 2 travel brumate wine glasses

Estimated Value: $167.00

20 South Riding Inn Basket item
20 South Riding Inn Basket
free

South Riding Inn restaurant basket - $100 gift card, 2 glasses, hand soap, 2 mom waters

Estimated value: $150.00

21 Paws and Relax item
21 Paws and Relax
free

Cuddleskin Blanket

Vera Bradley Pill Case

Face Masks X 2

Bath Flakes Salts

Estimated Value: $72.00

22 Get your brew on item
22 Get your brew on
free

Starr Hill Brewery (Tyson's) $100.00 gift card

23 Paws-itively Refreshing item
23 Paws-itively Refreshing
free

Ninja Soda Machine

Estimated Value: $130.00

24 Whisker Lickin' Kitchen item
24 Whisker Lickin' Kitchen
free

Great American Cookout Cookbook

Miu Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls - set of 4

Prep works Prokeepers bakers storage set

Estimated value: $128.00

25 Army Navy Country Club
free
26 Jackson's
free
