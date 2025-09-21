TCAL P&P Cash Payments 2025

Limited Edition Autographed Ovechkin Stick
In-Home Wine Tasting Experience with Wine Society
https://www.winesociety.com/experiences/in-home-wine-tasting-experiences
Estimated Value: $800.00
White House Christmas Ornaments 1991-2015 Collection
Estimated Value: $600.00
Geometric Abstraction Painting 20x20 by a local Virginia artist.
Estimated value: $350.00
StriVectin Face Lift
Oil of Olay Pro Advanced Retinal
TirTir Collagen Core Glow Mask
Biodance Facemasks X 3
Rice toner
Peekaboo
345 Hand cream
Birch Juice Sunscreen
Estimated Value: $279.00
StruVectin Neck
Klaris Deep Cleansing Oil
Biodance Facemasks X 3
StriVectin Face Lift
Oil of Olay Pro Advanced Retinal
Cosnori Tone Up Cream
Estimated Value: $332.00
StriVectin Face Lift
Klaris Deep Cleansing Oil
Birch Juice Sunscreen
TirTir Collagen Core Glow Mask
StruVectin Neck
Biodance Facemasks X 2
StriVectun Gel-Cream for Eyes
Estimated Value: $416.00
Misc. cat toy/treat fillers
Cat tunnel
Dragon ball cat bed
Cat wand x 3
Flexy Paw for Pawfect Photos
Small Cuddly blanket x 2
Cat DNA test
Estimated Value: $317.00
Glory Days and Casual Pint Gift cards/certificates
Estimated Value: $170.00
Spooky dog house
Dog crate 30x19x21
Large Cuddly Blanket (x2)
Estimated Value: $176.00
Bowlero (Leesburg):
12 BOGO Games, 2 Free Hours x2
Traci is Italian Kitchen: $50.00
CMX Movies / Leesburg
4 Passes + 2 Medium Popcorns
Estimated Value: $230.00
For cat:
2 fleece cat blankets, toys, cat tunnel hideout, treats, and dragon ball bed
For mom:
candle, beauty samples, wine glass, mug, cat earrings, face mask, and cat zen garden
Estimated Value: $150.00
$100 Gift Card to the Bungalow Lakehouse in Sterling
Hand dyed DK silk/merino yarn
2 sets circular knitting needles
Stitch markers, yarn needles, tape measure
Project bag
Row counter
Nordic mug
Yarn minder
Yarn cake winder
Eye of the Partridge Heel Cowl
Estimated Value: $106.00
Clare & Don's Beach Shack (restaurant in Falls Church)
Dogwood Tavern (restaurant in Falls Church)
Lil City Creamery
Estimated Value: $100.00
Large fall wreath
Candle
2 -18x 18 Pumpkin Pillow Cases
Eddie Bauer Sherpa Throw
Estimated Value: $95.00
Mellow Mushroom Pizza $ 50.00
Hooters $50 gift card and cup (Chantilly)
Crumbl Cookies - 2 individual cookie coupons - Bristow & Chantilly locations
Estimated Value: $110.00
2006/2007 Unique Venetian Masks
Estimated value: $160.00
Rolls-Royce picnic backpack with 2 travel brumate wine glasses
Estimated Value: $167.00
South Riding Inn restaurant basket - $100 gift card, 2 glasses, hand soap, 2 mom waters
Estimated value: $150.00
Cuddleskin Blanket
Vera Bradley Pill Case
Face Masks X 2
Bath Flakes Salts
Estimated Value: $72.00
Starr Hill Brewery (Tyson's) $100.00 gift card
Ninja Soda Machine
Estimated Value: $130.00
Great American Cookout Cookbook
Miu Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls - set of 4
Prep works Prokeepers bakers storage set
Estimated value: $128.00
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing