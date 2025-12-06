TCB The Nutcracker 2025

Experience the wonder of The Nutcracker all over again with exclusive digital access to The Children’s Ballet’s 2025 full performance, featuring live accompaniment by The Hendricks Symphony and the Hendricks Symphony Chorus. This purchase includes:

High‑quality digital downloads of the complete 2025 performance





Revisit every magical moment — from the tiniest mice to the grandest waltzes — and preserve your dancer’s memories for years to come.

Note: Photos and video are provided for personal use only and may not be shared, sold, or used commercially.