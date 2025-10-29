The Counseling Center of Wayne and Holmes Counties

The Counseling Center of Wayne and Holmes Counties

TCC Mental Health Gala 2026

50 Riffel Rd

Wooster, OH 44691, USA

Individual
$85

Tickets include a performance by the Cleveland Keys Dueling Pianos, appetizer buffet, and cash bar.

Table Sponsorship
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table of 8.

Community Advocacy Sponsorship (if you are unable to attend)
$250

This helps cover the cost for front-line Counseling Center staff to enjoy an evening of Fun and Food.

Silver Level Sponsorship
$1,000

Included in:

Event Recognition - Slideshow

Marketing Recognition - Social Media

Tickets for 2 guests.

Tickets for 2 guests.

Gold Level Sponsorship
$2,500

Included in:

Event Recognition - CEO Speech, Slideshow, and Table.

Marketing Recognition - Flyers and Social Media

Tickets for 4 guests.

Tickets for 4 guests.

Platinum Level Sponsorship
$5,000

Included in:

Event Recognition - CEO Speech, Slideshow, and Table

Marketing Recognition - All Printed Material and Social Media

Table for 8 guests. Plus helps support the front-line mental health professional to enjoy an evening of Fun.

Table for 8 guests. Plus helps support the front-line mental health professional to enjoy an evening of Fun.

