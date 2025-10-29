TCC Mental Health Gala 2026

Hosted by
Tickets include a performance by the Cleveland Keys Dueling Pianos, appetizer buffet, and cash bar.
This helps cover the cost for front-line Counseling Center staff to enjoy an evening of Fun and Food.
Included in:
Event Recognition - Slideshow
Marketing Recognition - Social Media
Tickets for 2 guests.
Included in:
Event Recognition - CEO Speech, Slideshow, and Table.
Marketing Recognition - Flyers and Social Media
Tickets for 4 guests.
Included in:
Event Recognition - CEO Speech, Slideshow, and Table
Marketing Recognition - All Printed Material and Social Media
Table for 8 guests. Plus helps support the front-line mental health professional to enjoy an evening of Fun.
